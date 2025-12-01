Alabama WR Ryan Williams to follow Lane Kiffin to LSU? Truth behind viral claim

Lane Kiffin is joining LSU and many expect him to attract top talent, among whom Ryan Williams' name has come up.(X/@RecruitsBama, X/@Aaron_Torres) Lane Kiffin has joined LSU after a highly successful stint with Ole Miss Rebels and a viral post has claimed Alabama WR Ryan Williams will follow him there. Lane Kiffin isjoining LSU after a highly successful stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, which ended in a messy manner for the 50-year-old. Now, the head coach is expected to do great things at LSU and was highly in-demand prior to finalizing the move. With Kiffin joining LSU, there is an expectation that he'll attract top talent and make changes in the team to give them the best possible shot at the CFP.

A viral post has claimed that Alabama star WR Ryan Williams will ‘follow’ Kiffin to LSU. “Williams has agreed to a $2 million NIL deal and will join Kiffin in Baton Rouge once his transition from Alabama is finalized. Williams will sit out the remainder of the season in Tuscaloosa and is projected to become a featured piece of LSU’s offense under Kiffin starting next year,” the post further claimed.

Several people reacted to this with utmost seriousness. “his stuff has to stop. Ncaa needs to establish a signing period outside the season and playoffs for players and coaches,” one person commented. Another remarked, “Nice to see the players following the example set by Lane Kiffin…Not a great look for college football.” Yet another said, “More to come from Ole Miss teammates as well as others around the country that want to play for him.”

The claim was also shared on Facebook, with the person asking, “Is LSU about to build the SEC’s most explosive offense under Kiffin?”.

However, the claim of Williams joining Kiffin in LSU is fake. The person on Facebook shared a screenshot of the X post when making the claim. As for the X post itself, it comes from 274 Sport, which clearly identifies itself as a parody account. “Some of the worst news coverage across the country,” their bio further reads.

Interest in Williams joining LSU

While the claim of Williams joining LSU might be untrue, many have actually expressed a wish to see him there. They expect Kiffin to build a solid team and Williams is one of the players fans have an eye on.

“Alright Kiffin… it’s time to build a super team. We giving you 30 mil in NIL… Bring Chambliss, Go Get Ryan Williams from Bama (They ain’t even throwing to the kid) LSU back baby,” a person wrote on Facebook.

Another shared a photo of Williams and wrote “Lane Kiffins first LSU recruit!!.”

Williams has 40 receptions for 598 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns in the 2025 college football season. He's also recorded a rushing attempt for 16 yards.