Free agent DeAndre Hopkins trolled for expressing secret Joe Burrow wish; ‘Dude's been washed’

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was targeted by NFL fans after saying that he would like to play with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow had suffered a turf toe injury. (AP)

Hopkins, currently a free agent after his departure from he Baltimore Ravens, commented in an interview at the Kentucky Derby expressing strong interest in joining Burrow and the Bengals. His comments have been widely ridiculed on social media, with many fans accusing him of “begging” for a job from a team he has never played for.

What Hopkins said about Burrow In the interview, Hopkins said, “I gotta go with Joe Burrow” when asked about his choice of quarterback he would like to receive for next.

He added, “I think Joe is one of the best. I love his game, his toughness. I mean, he took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career. And I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help.” Hopkins claimed that he believes he could bring experience and leadership to Burrow’s offense.

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He claimed that he could help the Bengals return to the playoffs after a missed season. Hopkins also noted that he is willing to “play for a role, not just a paycheck,” and that he wants to chase a Super Bowl.

Fans’ reactions online However, many fans on social media have mocked Hopkins for making the request. One commented, “Dude has been washed for 5 years,” while another asked, “Begging at his age? He should be happy to get a roster spot.” Others joked that he “trying to beg his way into a Bengals contract,” with one fan writing, “He’s not begging, he’s just shouting from the rooftops what he wants.”

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Despite the jokes, several former players and analysts have said Hopkins’ comments show he still wants to compete at the highest level.

One veteran receiver said, “At his age, it speaks to how much he loves the game.” Others argue that any team looking for a veteran presence in the locker room could benefit from his leadership, even if fans are not taking his public request seriously.

In the 2025–26 NFL season, Hopkins recorded 22 receptions for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens. He averaged about 19.4 receiving yards per game.