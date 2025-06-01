Has BCCI kept a reserve day for PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match? All you need to know if rain returns

Rain in Ahmedabad caused a two-hour delay to the start of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, after it arrived twice following the toss. Although the game eventually resumed at 9:45 PM, with no overs lost, rain remains a threat in Ahmedabad for the rest of the evening, sparking the burning question of whether a reserve day had been assigned for the contest. Ball boys at the Narendra Modi Stadium as it rains before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

The rain arrived just when the players were about to take the field at the regular start time of 7:30 PM and the ground staff swung into action immediately to cover the centre. While it began with a drizzle, the rain intensified for a while. A second and a more extended period of rain then delayed the proceedings just when it looked like the play would get underway.

Despite showers delaying the start of the match by almost two hours, the BCCI informed that no overs were lost when the game resumed at 9:45 PM. However, with Ahmedabad still having a forecast for rain, fans have been wondering if a reserve day has been kept in place in case of a washout.

Has BCCI kept a reserve day for PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match?

Unfortunately, there is no reserve day in place for the Qualifier 2 contest. The rule states that in case of a complete washout, the team that finished higher in the points table would advance to the final. This means Punjab, who finished top of the table in the league stage, would set up the summit clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday at the same venue, while Mumbai, who finished fourth, would see their campaign end on Sunday.

"If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match," clarify the IPL's Playing Conditions notice for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

RCB had already reached the final after beating Punjab by eight wickets in Chandigarh on Thursday. It was their first qualification for the IPL final in nine years.