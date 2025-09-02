Hunter Renfrow reveals how Bryce Young's phone call helped with Panthers re-signing

Hunter Renfrow could start for the Carolina Panthers in their NFL season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. But the last few weeks were not easy for the veteran wide receiver. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, right, runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training camp in Charlotte.(AP)

Renfrow was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 after a bad 2023 season, when ulcerative colitis constantly bothered him. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season as he worked to get back to 100% fitness.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Renfrow was signed by the Panthers but was released when their initial 53-man roster was announced. However, the 2021 wide receiver was brought back after Jalen Coker suffered a quad injury in practice last week.

Hunter Renfrow spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that he had a heart-to-heart phone call with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Renfrow said Bryce Young spoke to him about his own struggles with injuries in the previous season.

He said Bryce Young told him "about his year last year and some things that happened." He described them as "perseverance stories."

"He (Bryce Young) has a lot of perseverance stories to share, and you know, just to have a leader like that in the locker room, and some of these other guys have been awesome, and so hopefully I can just join that and be that voice in the receiver room," he said.

Hunter Renfrow's Daughter Almost Jeopardized Panthers' Re-signing

Hunter Renfrow revealed that his daughter almost jeopardized his re-signing with the Carolina Panthers. Renfrow revealed that his daughter was watching the cartoon 'Bluey' on his phone when Carolina's GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canals, called him. He said his daughter declined all the calls.

"They were all just ignored," he said. "My daughter was watching 'Bluey' or something; she ignored all of them."

Renfrow is a 2021 Pro-Bowl wide receiver and was regular feature of the team from 2019 to 2023. He is likely to start at wideout for the Panthers against Jacksonville on Sunday night.