Is Bo Bichette playing in the ALCS for the Blue Jays? Injury update and return timeline

The Blue Jays will play the Mariners in the American League Championship Series without shortstop Bo Bichette, who was ruled out after feeling pain in his injured left knee. Bo Bichette, 27, had hoped to return from a knee sprain suffered in a collision at home plate against the Yankees on Sept. 6.(Getty Images via AFP)

Toronto added veteran pitchers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to the roster as they chase their first AL pennant since 1993.

Seattle made a minor change, bringing back right-hander Bryan Woo for the series.

Bichette experienced pain while running the bases

Bichette, 27, had hoped to return from a knee sprain suffered in a collision at home plate against the Yankees on Sept. 6. He had recently resumed running and faced live pitching but experienced pain Saturday while running the bases, ending his comeback bid.

The Blue Jays are assessing Bo Bichette's readiness for a return, but no specific timeline has been provided. If the team advances, he could potentially play in later ALCS games or a possible World Series, though his return date remains unconfirmed.

Game 1 will take place Sunday night at Rogers Centre.

Without Bichette, the Blue Jays will continue with Andres Gimenez at shortstop, who started all four games in the ALDS win over the Yankees. The team’s offense has stayed hot, scoring 34 runs in that series.

Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and an .840 OPS in 139 games this season. His defensive numbers were among the lowest in the majors, but his bat remains a major asset for Toronto.

Scherzer and Bassitt replaced relievers Justin Bruihl and Tommy Nance on the ALCS roster to add pitching depth for the longer series.

Bassitt is expected to pitch multiple innings

Scherzer, who threw over 90 pitches in a simulated outing during the ALDS, could start Game 4 in Seattle. Manager John Schneider said Bassitt, who returned from back inflammation, is expected to pitch multiple innings.

Scherzer finished the season 5-5

Scherzer finished the season 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts, while Bassitt went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 32 appearances before going on the injured list in mid-September.