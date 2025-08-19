Is Jalen McMillan okay? Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver to miss regular season time after ‘severe’ neck injury

Todd Bowles, the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, stated on Tuesday that second-year wide receiver Jalen McMillan would “miss time” during the regular season due to a “severely strained neck,” ESPN reported. Jalen McMillan #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Joe Sargent/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Joe Sargent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

When McMillan leaped up to make a reception in the Bucs' second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, he landed clumsily on the back of his head and neck. After McMillan's collision with defensive back Daryl Porter Jr., his body crumpled in midair.

According to a ESPN source, McMillan was able to leave the field on his own after receiving medical attention and was then transported to a nearby hospital for assessment. He was allowed to travel home with the squad, but in a neck brace.

Is Jalen McMillan's injury serious?

The seriousness of the damage, which Bowles stated “shouldn't be” career threatening, was discovered during additional testing in Tampa.

McMillan, one of the Bucs' two 2024 third-round picks, topped the NFL in touchdown receptions during the last five weeks of the regular season with seven.

Chris Godwin recovers from ankle surgery

Chris Godwin, a key wide receiver for the Bucs, is now on the active/PUP list while he recovers from ankle surgery.

“We're going to need guys to step up with Chris down and then Jalen going down,” stated Bowles. “A lot of guys have stepped up and we've got to see them step up even more. The depth was well-needed and we still have some decisions to make after this game against Buffalo.”

The Buccaneers are privileged to have a lot of depth at receiver even without McMillan and Godwin. Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, Sterling Shepard, Kameron Johnson, and Ryan Miller are five players who have already played for the team during the regular season. The Bucs also picked wide receiver Tez Johnson in the seventh round. Johnson has just returned from an injury layoff and shown improvement during training camp and offseason workouts.