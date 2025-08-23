Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ivan Toney takes brutal dig at Saudi authorities over Al-Ahli treatment before Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr clash

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 08:06 pm IST

In the Super Cup final, Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo, top scorers in the Saudi Pro League, clash after Toney's criticism of preparation conditions.

Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo square off in the Super Cup final after finishing the previous season as the top two goal scorers in the Saudi Pro League. Although Toney scored 23 goals compared to Ronaldo's 25, the former Bees star also assisted Al-Ahli in winning the AFC Champions League Elite trophy.

Ahli's Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring a goal during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong on August 20, 2025. (Photo by Wun Suen / AFP)(AFP)
Ahli's Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring a goal during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong on August 20, 2025. (Photo by Wun Suen / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking about the preparation, Toney took a swipe at Saudi authorities, saying that “To be honest, the preparation and how we've been treated is crazy.”

“We've been on the worst pitch, and trained after other teams. We've been the most hated, the team nobody wants to win; it gives us that extra hunger and fight to win something against these teams. You saw in the semi-final: we had no remorse, we wanted to score more and more, and we did,” he added.

Also Read: How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur? Time, TV channel, live streaming

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: How the two team reached Super Cup final?

In their semi-final last Wednesday, Al Ahli defeated Al Qadisiyah 5-1, demonstrating their strength, as Toney asserted.

The England international scored from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

After Sadio Mane was sent off halfway through the first half, they were reduced to ten men for 65 minutes, but their victory guaranteed them a berth in the final against Ronaldo's Al Nassr, who defeated Al Ittihad 2-1.

News / Sports / US Sports / Ivan Toney takes brutal dig at Saudi authorities over Al-Ahli treatment before Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr clash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On