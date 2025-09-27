Jake Knapp, Makena White's family make heartwarming gesture after her sudden death

Jake Knapp and his family received some tragic news. The PGA Tour winner's girlfriend, Makena White, died this week. She was 28 years old. Announcing her death on social media, an unnamed friend wrote that Makena is missed by her dad and friends. Knapp has not posted about the loss yet. Makena White, Jake Knapp's girlfriend, died this week(Instagram)

“Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week,” the post read. “She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.

“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.”

However, her friend and family members made a heartwarming gesture. The Instagram post added that fans can honor Makena by making donations to a clinic and a fund.

“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot,” the post further read.

No cause of death was disclosed in the announcement, and details about the circumstances remain private.

Makena White, born on July 18, 1997, is a McMaster University alumna, earning dual degrees in communications and software engineering in 2019. A dedicated sports fan, she has often been seen cheering on Knapp during his biggest moments, including his historic bogey-free 59 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic and his breakthrough PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Mexico Open. The pair started dating in August 2023 but only went public with their relationship in February 2024.