Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: Date, time, how and where to watch

Jake Paul is back in the spotlight months after he defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision. The social media influencer and professional boxer’s anticipated return to the ring after a seven-month hiatus will see him facing off former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Anaheim, California. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming fight: Jake Paul (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (R)(AFP)

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: What to know

With a record of 11 wins and one loss, including seven knockout victories, Jake Paul remains a prominent name in professional boxing. His biggest achievement was the victory against Mike Tyson in November 2024.

The match ended up being the most-streamed sporting event on Netflix, garnering an estimated 65 million views, USA Today reported.

Paul was initially gearing up for a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez. The idea did not work out as Alvarez accepted a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. Paul is now hoping to take on Alvarez in the long run.

On the other hand, Chavez Jr. is set to enter the ring with a successful record, which includes 54 wins, six losses, and one draw. Out of these, 34 victories came through knockouts.

The last time he held a major world title was in 2012. Since then, Chavez Jr. has witnessed multiple highs and lows, such as the loss against former MMA champion Anderson Silva in 2021.

Ever since his first bout in 2018, Jake Paul has touched gloves with several renowned names over the years.

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: Schedule

The fight is set to take place on Saturday, June 28, at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET. The event as a whole kickstarts on the day at 8 PM ET.

The bout is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, which recently hosted the YouTuber convention VidCon.

When and where to watch?

Fans will be able to watch the fight between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view at $59.99.

Also, they will be required to sign up for a subscription to the combat sports streaming platform that costs $19.99 per month, Dexerto reported. The platform offers a free, 7-day trial for those who wish to try out its services before paying the monthly fee.

Tickets to witness the event live at the Anaheim Convention Center are available in the range of $38 to $50.

FAQs:

1. What's Jake Paul's record in boxing?

He holds an 11-1 record, with his only loss against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

2. When will the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight take place?

The bout is slated for Saturday, June 28.

3. What are the other matches?

Other bouts include Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos, Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega, Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer, Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez, Raul "Cugar" Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez, and Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix.