Mike Tyson shuts down Jake Paul’s Parkinson’s claim as boxer backtracks: ‘Bruh..he used toad’

Jake Paul sparked controversy after claiming that Mike Tyson had Parkinson's disease and was cured by smoking psychedelic toad venom. Paul made the comments during a livestream with Adin Ross while discussing the use of substances like ayahuasca and mushrooms for health benefits.

Mike Tyson dismisses Jake Paul’s Parkinson’s claim

During the conversation, Paul excitedly stated, “Toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so that he could come back and fight,” referring to the psychedelic properties of venom from Sonoran Desert toads. The statement quickly went viral, leading to widespread speculation.

Following the viral clip, a spokesperson for Tyson denied the claims in a statement to TMZ, stating, “Mike is happy and perfectly healthy. He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness.”

This clarification comes amid concerns about Tyson’s health, as he had a medical incident on a plane last year that led to his highly-publicised fight with Paul being postponed from July to November.

Jake Paul backtracks on his statement

After facing backlash, Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his comments. He wrote:

“Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinson’s.. WTF. Why the f* is the internet so stupid for? I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”**

Despite the retraction, Paul’s initial statement had already fueled speculation, leaving fans divided on whether it was a genuine mistake or a reckless exaggeration.

Tyson vs. Paul: The fight and aftermath

The highly anticipated fight between the two took place on November 15, with Paul securing a unanimous decision victory over the 58-year-old boxing legend. Despite the loss, Tyson viewed his return to the ring as an achievement, given his age and past health struggles.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Tyson admitted he still wasn’t sure if he had fully recovered from the fight, saying, “I feel pretty good, but I don’t know if I’m 100 percent recovered.”

The two later reunited at Donald Trump’s inauguration party.