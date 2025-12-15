Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Jalen Hurts injured? Scary visuals for Eagles fans during Raiders game; 'is he hurt?'

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 02:18 am IST
Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.(Getty Images via AFP)
Jalen Hurts played mainly in the second half vs the Patriots, staying sidelined early as fans noticed discomfort during warm-ups, sparking injury concerns.

Jalen Hurts only really played for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots on Sunday in the third and fourth quarters. For most of the first half, he stayed on the sidelines after a tackle on a run, as fans captured him getting ready before the game.

Fans noticed that Jalen Hurts was seemingly ill at ease while stretching his body. Many speculated that he could be injured and might be carrying a niggle ahead of a crucial few games in the NFL regular season for the Eagles.

But as he returned in the second half of the game, the injury concerns, though in the back of many fans' minds, seemed to take a backseat as Hurts put up a stellar show. The quarterback completed 12 of 15 passes for 175 yards for three touchdowns. It included a widely-cheered 27-yard link-up TD scored with AJ Brown.

This story is being updated.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shamik Banerjee

    Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.

