Jauan Jennings injury update: Will 49ers WR start vs Saints in Week 2? Scans make big revelation

Amid the San Francisco 49ers' injury woes at wide receiver, the Bay Area franchise fans received a major update on the injury to WR Jauan Jennings on Tuesday. Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, reported that Jennings did not suffer any significant injury and could play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings.(AP)

Schefter reported citing sources that additional scans of Jennings' shoulder showed that he did not suffer any significant injury on Sunday, August 7, against the Seattle Seahawks. He said that the 49ers are considering him day-to-day, and there is a chance that Jennings could start Sunday, September 14, against New Orleans.

Jennings exited the Seahawks game in Week 1 in the fourth quarter, even as the 49ers managed a 17-13 win over Seattle. Jauan Jennings reached for a catch and took a hit as he fell to the ground. The broadcast footage showed the 49ers WR in visible pain, before being taken to the sidelines and off the game.

The initial update on the star WR was that the injury was serious and Jennings could miss a few weeks of play. Earlier on Tuesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapport reported that the injury was not serious, but he did not provide an update on Jennings' timeline of return.

The potential return for the wide receiver is positive news for the San Francisco 49ers, as the squad is already plagued with injuries. Star quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with an injury and is uncertain for the Week 1 clash against the Saints. Tight end George Kittle is also injured and unsure for Week 2.

49ers Boost WR Roster With Kendrick Bourne

On Monday, the 49ers acquired a new WR, Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots, who was released by the franchise on August 25. Bourne signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers worth $5 million.

According to reports, the signing of Bourne has nothing to do with the injury to Jauan Jennings, even though it sparked rumors that Jennings ' injury is serious, which prompted the 49ers to complete the trade. But 49ers insiders reported that Kyle Shanahan and co. appreciated Bourne's game and wanted him in, irrespective of what happened to Jennings.