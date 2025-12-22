'What's wrong with Jaxson Dart?': Giants' new strategy vs Vikings frustrates fans; ‘not playing’

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) makes a pass against the Minnesota Vikings (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Jaxson Dart frustrated several New York Giants fans as the star QB struggled against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Jaxson Dart frustrated several New York Giants fans as the star QB struggled against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. At the time of writing this story, the game was tied at 3-3, and Dart had yet to complete a pass. The 22-year-old was just handing off the ball to his RBs. He even rushed for three yards.

“Not sure about the NY Giants strategy of not having Jaxson Dart throw a single pass so far in the 1st quarter, but I sure wish I would have known about it. Going to singlehandedly lose me my semifinal playoff game,” one concerned fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“They’re not letting Jaxson Dart throw it. Too risky to let your quarterback play football,” another one tweeted.

“Didn’t get the memo that Jaxson Dart wasn’t allowed to throw the ball today, my bad,” a third fan posted.

New York entered Sunday’s game mired in a long skid, having dropped eight straight contests since its last victory on October 9 to sink to 2–12. Despite the records, the matchup offers developmental value for both sides, as Minnesota’s JJ McCarthy makes his ninth NFL start while Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart stars in his 10th.

“I’m still getting the hang of this game,” Dart said before the game. “It’s just a complete step up from the college level. And there’s a lot of adjustments that need to be made. So, I feel like I have a ton of growing to continue to do, which is exciting.”

Dart, a first-rounder this year, had a multiweek stint in concussion protocol and has been pulled off the field to get evaluated a handful of times. The Giants would like to keep him on the field, and last weekend's game against Washington was at least a sign of improvement in that department.

“He slid a few times,” interim coach Mike Kafka said. “In terms of out-in-the-field scrambling, it’s not like he’s taking guys head on anymore. He’s picking an edge and at least picking a soft edge and trying to get himself down and protect the ball, which is most important, (and) protect himself, as well.”

(With AP inputs)