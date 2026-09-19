Joe Brady's aggressive approach to Bills offense validated in Josh Allen's production through 2 wins

The lingering wisps of smoke from the pregame fireworks display had barely cleared on Thursday night, when Allen capped a 10-play, 85-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak into the end zone. The Bills went on to score TDs on each of their first four possessions — and six of eight, not including an end of game kneel-down — in the breathtaking offensive display of a 41-31 win .

His instincts to be aggressive were immediately validated.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Joe Brady was so eager to get Josh Allen on the field, the Bills rookie head coach elected to take the ball — rather than defer — upon winning the coin toss in Buffalo’s home- and new stadium-opener against Detroit.

How has Josh Allen performed in the opening games of the season?

How has Josh Allen performed in the opening games of the season?

Why was Ed Oliver inactive for the game against the Lions?

Why was Ed Oliver inactive for the game against the Lions?

What impact has Joe Brady had on the Bills' offense since taking over as head coach?

What impact has Joe Brady had on the Bills' offense since taking over as head coach?

If Buffalo, under former coach Sean McDermott, was at times faulted for being a little too conservative on offense, that’s no longer the case two games into Brady’s tenure following a season-opening 36-31 win at Houston.

Allen has been a one-man show in leading an offensive juggernaut that’s combined for 77 points, 855 yards, 54 first downs and scored on 13 of 18 possessions not ending in kneel-downs.

The production is a reflection of an offense that returned mostly intact, and is very familiar to Brady, who spent the previous two-plus seasons as coordinator before being promoted to replace McDermott in January.

Before running back James Cook closed the scoring on a 1-yard run with 2:50 remaining, Allen had accounted for Buffalo’s first nine touchdowns, five passing and four rushing. Allen’s yet to turn the ball over, though he’s come close on a few occasions, while also showing a familiar knack for spreading the wealth in the passing game.

While tight end Dalton Kincaid leads Buffalo with a combined 12 catches for 225 yards and two scores, Josh Palmer has scored twice on two catches. And even the ever-inconsistent Keon Coleman got involved with six catches for 63 yards against Detroit — three of those receptions coming before DJ Moore was sidelined with a shoulder injury late in the first half.

Buffalo’s 2-0 start is encouraging, with a variety of issues that still need addressing.

Moore’s absence was notable. Without him, the offense appeared to miss the connection the ninth-year player has established with Allen and his on-field presence to draw coverage away from others.

Though the injury is not considered significant, Brady said it was too early to determine if Moore will play next week.

Then there’s the Bills new-look defense, which is still in the gelling stages.

The bright side is how the defense limited Jahmyr Gibbs to 52 yards rushing on 16 carries. On the downside, the Bills allowed Detroit to close to within 10 points twice after being down 21-0.

“We’re kind of a boom or bust defense,” first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard said in noting opponents are ending drives with either touchdowns or three-and-outs. “That’s not a sustainable way to win.”

He's not that far off. On a combined 20 possessions, opponents have scored eight touchdowns with Buffalo forcing five three-and-outs.

Red-zone offense. After settling for a touchdown and two field goals on three trips inside the Texans 20 last weekend, the Bills scored touchdowns on all five red-zone drives against Detroit.

Fourth-down defense. Opponents have converted all four fourth-down attempts against Buffalo after the Lions went 2 for 2.

DL Deone Walker. The second-year player continues to be a force in the middle, and needed to with Ed Oliver sidelined after hurting his hip in pregame warmups. Walker ended the Lions' final threat by batting down two pass attempts that led to a three-and-out midway through the fourth quarter.

Tough to knock anyone, though PK Tyler Bass did miss an extra-point attempt.

Similar to Moore, Oliver's status is unclear for next week. Brady didn't go into detail on the injury in saying the Bills did have time to thoroughly examine Oliver's injury before they had to submit their list of inactive players.

90 — Josh Allen’s regular-season career win total, joining Russell Wilson , Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning as the only other players with that many in their first nine seasons.

Rest and prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 27 in the second game of a three-game homestand.

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