Joe Burrow update: Bengals sign veteran backup QB who has played for 14 teams in 19 years

The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday added depth at quarterback, signing veteran Josh Johnson to a one-year contract, the team announced. The 39-year-old, a 14-year NFL veteran, has played for as many teams in 19 years, including his alternative leagues. He will backup Joe Burrow in 2026.

Johnson entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 draft after playing collegiately at the University of San Diego. Over the course of his career, the 6-foot-3, 219-pound quarterback has appeared in 50 regular-season NFL games, making 11 starts.

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Throughout his time in the league, Johnson has spent time with several teams, including the Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

In his NFL career, Johnson has completed 242 of 412 pass attempts for 2,669 yards, recording 14 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions. He has also contributed as a runner, carrying the ball 94 times for 481 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Johnson’s professional career has also included stops in alternative football leagues. In 2012, he played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions in the United Football League, and later joined the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL during the 2020 season.

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Burrow did not have the season he wanted to have in 2025, with the Bengals finishing 6-11 - their worst record since his rookie campaign. The star QB missed nine games due to a grade 3 turf toe injury that required surgery.

In a social media post about the season, Burrow wrote: “2025 was.... Adversity.”

List of teams Josh Johnson has played for since 2008 2008: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2009: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2010: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2011: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2012: San Francisco 49ers

2012: Sacramento Mountain Lions

2012: Cleveland Browns

2013: Cincinnati Bengals

2014: San Francisco 49ers

2015: Cincinnati Bengals

2015: New York Jets

2015: Indianapolis Colts

2015: Buffalo Bills

2016: Baltimore Ravens

2016: New York Giants

2017: Houston Texans

2018: Oakland Raiders

2018: San Diego Fleet

2018: Washington Commanders

2019: Detroit Lions

2020: Los Angeles Wildcats

2020: San Francisco 49ers

2021: New York Jets

2021: Baltimore Ravens

2022: Denver Broncos

2022: San Francisco 49ers

2023: Baltimore Ravens

2024: Baltimore Ravens

2025: Washington Commanders

2026: Cincinnati Bengals