Joe Burrow update: Bengals sign veteran backup QB who has played for 14 teams in 19 years
The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday added depth at quarterback, signing veteran Josh Johnson to a one-year contract
The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday added depth at quarterback, signing veteran Josh Johnson to a one-year contract, the team announced. The 39-year-old, a 14-year NFL veteran, has played for as many teams in 19 years, including his alternative leagues. He will backup Joe Burrow in 2026.
Johnson entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 draft after playing collegiately at the University of San Diego. Over the course of his career, the 6-foot-3, 219-pound quarterback has appeared in 50 regular-season NFL games, making 11 starts.
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Throughout his time in the league, Johnson has spent time with several teams, including the Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.
In his NFL career, Johnson has completed 242 of 412 pass attempts for 2,669 yards, recording 14 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions. He has also contributed as a runner, carrying the ball 94 times for 481 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Johnson’s professional career has also included stops in alternative football leagues. In 2012, he played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions in the United Football League, and later joined the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL during the 2020 season.
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Burrow did not have the season he wanted to have in 2025, with the Bengals finishing 6-11 - their worst record since his rookie campaign. The star QB missed nine games due to a grade 3 turf toe injury that required surgery.
In a social media post about the season, Burrow wrote: “2025 was.... Adversity.”
List of teams Josh Johnson has played for since 2008
2008: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2009: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2010: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2011: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2012: San Francisco 49ers
2012: Sacramento Mountain Lions
2012: Cleveland Browns
2013: Cincinnati Bengals
2014: San Francisco 49ers
2015: Cincinnati Bengals
2015: New York Jets
2015: Indianapolis Colts
2015: Buffalo Bills
2016: Baltimore Ravens
2016: New York Giants
2017: Houston Texans
2018: Oakland Raiders
2018: San Diego Fleet
2018: Washington Commanders
2019: Detroit Lions
2020: Los Angeles Wildcats
2020: San Francisco 49ers
2021: New York Jets
2021: Baltimore Ravens
2022: Denver Broncos
2022: San Francisco 49ers
2023: Baltimore Ravens
2024: Baltimore Ravens
2025: Washington Commanders
2026: Cincinnati Bengals
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More