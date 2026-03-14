Dak Prescott ‘preparing for worst’ amid Sarah Ramos split; Cowboys make big QB move

Dak Prescott is nervous. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback fears that his bitter split with ex-fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos could cost him his career, and take away his onlu chance of winning a Super Bowl, Daily Mail reported, citing sources. This comes days after it was first revealed that Ramos broke up with Prescott at a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas. The two reportedly had a full blown argument after Ramos found that her future husband was sending messages to other women from a secret social media account.

Dak Prescott fears for his career The matter is still not settled. Neither Dak nor Sarah have made any public statements. One source close to the Cowboys star told the Daily Mail: “Dak can dish it out himself but one thing he isn't looking forward to in the upcoming season is the trash talk he'll get on the field from fans and other teams.”

Read More: AJ Brown trade news: Eagles take a call on star WR; insider reveals Rams, Patriots' plans for 2026

“The NFL has a tremendous amount of trash talkers, and with Dak playing for the Cowboys, so many fanbases hate them, so many other teams hate them.”

One away game Prescott is preparing for this year is Cowboys vs Eagles in Philadephia.

“One spot he's not looking forward to going to is Philadelphia this year, where their fanbase is brutal because both teams are such rivals. He is trying to prepare himself for the worst, because other players and fans are going to give him so much grief,” the source said.

Prescott already has a $240 million contract resting on his shoulders, but all he can think of is the ‘worst case scenario’.

Read More: After Crosby-Hendrickson chaos, Ravens’ next big move could focus on Lamar Jackson

Cowboys get new QBs While it is unlikely that Jerry Jones will bench Dak Prescott right away, or ever, the Cowboys are already filling their QB room with some talented signal callers. On Thursday, the team parted ways with Will Grier, but added a couple stars.

The decision comes after Dallas added former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell in free agency, creating a crowded quarterback room that already includes starter Dak Prescott and backup Joe Milton.

“The @dallascowboys signed S Jalen Thompson, S P.J. Locke and QB Sam Howell on Thursday,” Dallas Cowboys Public Relations wrote on X. “The club also released QB Will Grier.”

Despite the team’s struggles last season, Prescott turned in a strong individual performance, completing 404 of 600 passes for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The presence of wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens helped power the passing attack.