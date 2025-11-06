Joe Burrow trade rumors: Bengals star linked to AFC rival in massive move; insider reveals details

Joe Burrow trade rumors: Although the trade deadline has passed, new rumors have picked up. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who is out with an injury, is being linked to the team's AFC rivals and an insider says a 2026 deal is very much a possibility. Neither the two teams nor Burrow has reacted to these rumors. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New York Jets (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Burrow has been sidelined since Week 2, after he suffered a fully torn tendon, ligament, and capsule in his foot. He is expected to be back by mid-December. The timeline, however, is not confirmed. The Bengals are now being led by veteran Joe Flacco, who has recorded 1,254 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions in the past four games. Cincinnati is 3-6 so far.

While the Bengals made Burrow one of the highest-paid QBs in the league, it is speculated that the 28-year-old could move to New York. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright suggested that the Jets could use some of their draft assets to acquire Burrow. Aaron Glenn and co have parted ways with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for five first-round picks over the next two drafts.

Evan Roberts, speaking on WFAN Radio Wednesday afternoon, suggested that Burrow is the ‘obvious’ trade target for the Jets this offseason.

“Is it possible the Cincinnati Bengals wake up during the offseason and say, ‘We can start over. We love this kid in the draft, the Jets have every pick in the world and we’ve got amazing weapons for this young quarterback. Also, we could use that draft capital to rebuild our defense.’ Is it possible the Bengals become more open to trading Joe Burrow? I think I can paint a scenario where that can happen,” Roberts said.

However, Jets fans don't buy this possibility.

“Again, I don’t think they would, but if they wanted to, Cincy would get 2 1st-round picks and a player. And they may get 3 1st-round picks,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I cannot wait for several months of this delusion to continue,” a second fan tweeted.

“In what world are the Bengals moving on from Joe Burrow? What’re we doing here,” another fan added.