Josh Taylor appears to slap Sunny Edwards ahead of Ekow Essuman bout: ‘Glad you lost’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 25, 2025 03:46 AM IST

Josh Taylor suffered a shocking home defeat against Ekow Essuman in Glasgow, leading to speculations about his future

Josh Taylor suffered a shocking home defeat against Ekow Essuman in Glasgow, leading to speculations about his future in welterweight boxing. However, fans said the loss was ‘well-deserved’, especially after a video showing Taylor apparently ‘slapping’ Sunny Edwards surfaced on social media. 

Josh Taylor appeared to slap Sunny Edwards(X)
Josh Taylor appeared to slap Sunny Edwards(X)

After 12 rounds, Essuman won by unanimous decision. Judge Zoltan Enyedi scored the bout 116-112, Giulio Piras went 115-113, and John Latham, 116-113. The 36-year-old Brit threw 636 punches to Taylor's 493. “I’ve come as the B side, come to the lion’s den, thank you to everyone,” Essuman said. 

Josh Taylor was visibly surprised when the decision was announced. Fans said he ‘deserved’ the loss after slapping Edwards. 

“@JoshTaylorBoxer glad u lost now fuck off no one wants to see you again finished,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

“MTK fallout is massive 🤣🤣🤣 all rats what goes around comes around to everyone one them,” another one added. 

Meanwhile, in the ring, Taylor opened ferociously against Essuman, signaling his intent to dominate an opponent untested at Taylor’s elite level. Taylor’s jab snapped with precision, his left hand carving through Essuman’s guard in the early rounds. Essuman, composed, countered sparingly, landing a probing right hand while circling to avoid Taylor’s onslaught.

By the third round, Essuman shifted gears, unloading a flurry to Taylor’s midsection and dodging return fire with nimble footwork. The fourth saw the fight ignite—Taylor staggered Essuman with a sharp left, only for Essuman to retaliate with a compact right that jolted Taylor, leaving both men briefly shaken in a thrilling exchange.

In the sixth, Essuman seized control, pressing forward as Taylor retreated, boxing defensively. The seventh intensified, with Essuman’s relentless pace exposing Taylor’s fatigue. Visible swelling on Taylor’s face compounded his struggles, his once-crisp combinations losing their sting.

By the ninth, referee Bob Williams intervened to separate the fighters as Essuman clung to his game plan, smothering Taylor’s offense. Slumped against the ropes, head swaying, Taylor absorbed some shots. “Come on, Josh, show me something!” roared trainer Joe McNally from the corner. 

The judges’ scorecards confirmed Essuman’s triumph, crowning him the new WBO Global welterweight champion. Essuman, now 22-1 (8 KOs), celebrated a career-defining win, while Taylor, 19-3 (13 KOs), stood surprised. 

