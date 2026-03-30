Kaitlin Nowak: What to know about Jimmy Butler’s ex amid ongoing legal dispute

Jimmy Butler is facing his ex-girlfriend in court now. The NBA star is fighting over a massive child support payment request. Kaitlin Nowak wants an extra ten thousand dollars every month for nannies.

MARCA reported that Butler already pays fifty-five thousand dollars in support. This legal clash marks the end of their once very private relationship. The couple started dating in 2019, but they officially split last year.

Fans first saw them together at a Super Bowl several years ago. Nowak was often seen at Miami Heat games supporting the star player. Butler told social media followers that he was a single man recently. Now the public gets a look at their private financial living details.

Butler slams ex-partner for refusing to seek any new employment Butler’s legal team claims that Kaitlin Nowak refuses to find a job. His lawyers argue she wants to live like she is still married. The NBA veteran says he is not responsible for her luxury lifestyle.

Nowak was a lifestyle model before the couple split up in 2023. The filing says her demands for more money are not legally justified. Butler wants to modify the current agreement to reflect their new lives.

He claims the extra expenses are purely for the mother’s own comfort. Attorney Brian Karpf is leading the legal fight for the basketball star. The court documents say the mother is currently unemployed by her choice. Butler believes the court should help him lower these monthly domestic costs.

Equal custody and school schedules change the family dynamic forever Their oldest child is six years old and now attends local school. The younger child is three and also goes to a preschool program. Butler insists that full-time nannies are no longer needed for them.

He has equal custody and spends half his time with the children. The basketball star believes the mother should contribute to the daily costs. A Florida judge will decide if the nanny payments stay the same.

By Prabhat Dwivedi