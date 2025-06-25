Ketel Marte breaks down in tears as Sox fan makes insensitive comment about late mother

Ketel Marte broke down in tears after a heckler made an insensitive comment about his late mother, Elpidia Valdez, who died in a car accident in 2017. The emotional scene unfolded during the Diamondbacks Arizona vs the Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday, where a fan made an insensitive remark. This prompted Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and bench coach Jeff Banister to request the officials to remove the alleged Sox fan from the stadium, per AP. Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte break down in tears during Tuesday's game?

Marte, who hit a solo home run in the first inning of Arizona’s 4-1 win, was seen visibly upset during a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh as Lovullo put his arm around his player and consoled him. Marte was eventually able to finish off AZ's 4-1 victory.

After the game, Marte did not address reporters. His manager, Torey Lovullo, did so on his behalf, revealing that Diamondbacks star was upset by the incident. “I just reacted as a dad would when I went out to change pitchers. I could see he was sobbing. It hurt,” Lovullo said.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks star said, “That can't happen. We can't continue to do that s*** here in MLB.” It's unclear if the MLB or the White Sox will issue further punishment, though the fan was reportedly ejected from the stadium over the comment.

FAQs:

Who won the game?

The Diamondbacks defeated Chicago 10-0 in the series opener on Monday.

When did Ketel Marte’s mother die?

Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in 2017.

What did Kete Marte say after the game?

After the game, Marte did not address the incident.