Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Ravens QB play vs Lions? Here's the latest

Among the best quarterbacks in history, Lamar Jackson keeps getting better and better every year. He is strong in both far and wide, and has a passer rating of 102.648. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have scored more than 40 points in each of their first two games.

The quarterback has six touchdown passes and no interceptions, also adding 83 yards and a score on the ground. Last season, he registered 41 touchdowns to only four picks, but didn't win the MVP. He also had another 915 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Lamar Jackson injury update

The Ravens face Detroit Lions on Tuesday and once again, Jackson will be key for his side. He will be in action and is not dealing with any injury. He avoided a serious injury in pre-season, after his foot got stepped on during a practice session. X-rays revealed no damage, according to their coach. But Jackson did leave the field 40 minutes early and he didn't practice on Thursday either.

Speaking ahead of the game, Detroit's Jared Goff hailed Jackson's passing ability. "He’s incredible. He really is. I mean I think his legs get a lot of attention, but I don’t know if his passing ability gets the attention it deserves," he said.

"And he’s as good of a passer as there is in this League. If you look at the numbers, he’s as good as anyone throwing the ball over the last - I mean over his career, but specifically the last like three or four years, he’s been pretty on fire. And yeah, our defense has their hands full with him, but I expect them to play well," he added.

Jackson was selected by the Ravens with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He is a two-time recipient of the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and the all-time leader in QB rushing yards.

In his first full season, he led the NFL in touchdown passes and set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, bagging unanimous NFL MVP honours, and also becoming the fourth black QB to do so.