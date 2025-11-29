Lane Kiffin chooses between LSU and Ole Miss; big update on shocking decision

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs(Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin has made a final call on his future. The Ole Miss coach has to chose between staying back or moving to LSU Lane Kiffin has made a final call on his future. During the Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Egg Bowl matchup on Friday, it was revealed that the coach will soon announce his decision - stay back with the Rebels or move on to LSU. This came after ESPN cited sources to report that Florida has shifted focus from Kiffin and is looking at other options.

Kiffin has been in a tough spot for weeks: stay put with the in-form Ole Miss or take on as the LSU Tigers' new program leader. During the Egg Bowl broadcast, ESPN shared several details coming from Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter.

Carter seemed hopeful. He said Kiffin is expected to stay back in Oxford and lead them in the potential playoff run.

"Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce," Carter said in a statement.

"While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important -- our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion."

Carter added that there's a lot of outside noise.

“Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday's game. This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it's imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead,” Carter added.

Should Lane Kiffin’s squad get the job done against Mississippi State on Friday, Ole Miss would close out the 2025 regular season at 11-1, a finish that would firmly place the Rebels in the national title conversation and strengthen their path to the College Football Playoff.