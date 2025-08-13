LeBron James leaves fans confused with latest training move as Lakers star prepares for record-breaking 23rd NBA season

LeBron James is set to begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season, a milestone no player before him has reached. The number 23, once chosen to pay tribute to Michael Jordan, has now become a symbol of James’s record-breaking journey. At an age when most of his peers have long stepped away from the game, the 40-year-old forward continues to defy his age. LeBron James prepares for the 2025/26 NBA season(X)

Even in the offseason, James’s commitment to preparation has not wavered. Recent training footage shows the Los Angeles Lakers star working behind the scenes to stay fit for the next season. One of LeBron's workout videos was shared by Bleacher Report, as they wrote, “LeBron in the lab getting ready for Year 23.”

However, the fans were left confused by James's training move, and took to their social media accounts to question his approach.

This comes just months after he suffered a knee ligament sprain during last year’s playoffs. The medical updates suggested his knee has responded positively to a summer of rest and carefully managed rehabilitation.

James’s decision to exercise his player option for the 2025-26 season does more than extend his personal legacy. It pushes him beyond Vince Carter’s previous record of 22 seasons, cementing his place in NBA history as the standard-bearer for career longevity. The feat is especially remarkable in a league that often wears down even elite athletes by their mid-30s, leaving few able to compete at the highest level past their prime.

A promising season for Lakers

The upcoming season also presents a new chapter for the Lakers. The blockbuster arrival of Luka Doncic from Dallas has altered the team’s core, promising a fresh offensive dynamic. For James, this could mean transitioning into a more complementary role, allowing the younger superstar to shoulder the offensive load while he orchestrates from a position of strategy.

Across the league, opinions differ on how much longer James will extend his career. Some insiders believe this could be the final curtain on one of basketball’s greatest stories, while others see no clear signs of him slowing down. His current preparation suggests the latter, an athlete unwilling to concede to age.