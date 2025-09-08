Legendary Rod Laver sets next target for Carlos Alcaraz as Spaniard dubbed 'unstoppable' after US Open win: 'Can't wait'

Carlos Alcaraz can't put a step wrong. At just 22, the Spaniard's legacy continues to grow with a second US Open title. After going down to rival Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 final, Alcaraz got his revenge, beating the Italian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. This marks Alcaraz’s sixth Grand Slam title, with tributes and congratulatory messages pouring in from across the globe as he rises to the world No. 1 ranking. Carlos Alcaraz, left, with the legendary Rod Laver during last year's Laver Cup(AFP)

Fittingly, the legendary Rod Laver, who reigned supreme at the top of men’s tennis between 1965 and 1969, is eager to see how the young Spaniard performs at the Laver Cup. Expected to represent Team Europe, Alcaraz will go up against some of the finest from Team World, and the 87-year-old icon admits he can’t wait to watch it unfold.

"Congratulations to US champ @carlosalcaraz, who would not be denied today in his enthralling rivalry with Sinner. Clocking up the majors - who can stop these two? Next stop @LaverCup. I cannot wait," he posted on X.

The match began later than scheduled due to heightened security measures surrounding the arrival of US President Donald Trump, who watched from the sponsor’s suite and was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos. It marked his first visit to the iconic arena since 2015, when he was welcomed by American great John McEnroe.

On court, apart from a brief surge in the second set, where Sinner shook off a slow start under the closed roof and found his rhythm with steady baseline exchanges to blunt Carlos Alcaraz's forehand, it was largely the Spaniard’s show. Alcaraz struck 42 winners to Sinner's 21 and surrendered just nine points on his first serve during a gripping contest that lasted two hours and 42 minutes.

Alcaraz's record win

With the victory, Alcaraz, at 22, became the second-youngest man in the Open Era to claim six Grand Slam singles titles, trailing only Bjorn Borg. He also joined John McEnroe and Pete Sampras as the only players to win multiple US Open titles before turning 23. Notably, since the tournament’s switch to hard courts in 1978, he is the first player to capture multiple Grand Slam crowns across all three surfaces before the age of 23.

For Sinner, the loss was especially bitter. It snapped his 27-match winning streak at hard-court majors and ended his 65-week reign at world No. 1. It also continued New York's long-standing curse as Roger Federer remains the last man to defend a US Open singles title, back in 2008.