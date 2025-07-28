Lottie Woad gets exciting prize money for first LPGA event win; Here's how much golfer earned at Women’s Scottish Open

Lottie Woad made her professional debut on Sunday after being denied the opportunity to take prize money following two outstanding amateur performances earlier this month. England's Lottie Woad holds the trophy after winning the Women's Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links, Irvine, Scotland, Sunday July 27, 2025. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)(AP)

Women’s Scottish Open: How much money did Lottie Woad receive?

The 21-year-old Woad earned $300,000 for winning the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open by a margin of three strokes. Woad's win came just a few weeks after she had to relinquish the $79,000 winner's check after winning the KPMG Women's Irish Open, a Ladies European Tour tournament. She would have received $485,200 if she had tied for third place at the Amundi Evian Championship, one of the five LPGA majors.

At her professional debut, Woad defeated Dundonald Links at Gailes by three strokes. This was her second victory in her past three starts.

Calling it a “pretty good outcome”, Woad remarked, “Definitely wasn’t expecting to win my first event, but I knew I was playing well.”

Here's the full purse breakdown from the $2 million purse for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open:

Position Player Score Earnings

1 Lottie Woad -21 $300,000

2 Hyo Joo Kim -18 $185,623

T3 Sei Young Kim -14 $119,412

T3 Julia Ramirez -14 $119,412

5 Nelly Korda -13 $83,843

6 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -11 $68,599

7 Paula Reto -10 $57,419

T8 Ariya Jutanugarn -9 $47,766

T8 Mi Hyang Lee -9 $47,766

T10 Hye-Jin Choi -8 $35,895

T10 Lauren Coughlin -8 $35,895

T10 Lindy Duncan -8 $35,895

T10 Alice Hewson -8 $35,895

T10 Miyu Yamashita -8 $35,895

15 Mary Liu -7 $29,471

T16 Esther Henseleit -6 $25,407

T16 Akie Iwai -6 $25,407

T16 Soo Bin Joo -6 $25,407

T16 Ingrid Lindblad -6 $25,407

T16 Leona Maguire -6 $25,407

T21 In Gee Chun -5 $20,210

T21 Karis Davidson -5 $20,210

T21 Charley Hull -5 $20,210

T21 A Lim Kim -5 $20,210

T21 Minjee Lee -5 $20,210

T21 Benedetta Moresco -5 $20,210

T21 Cassie Porter -5 $20,210

T28 Georgia Hall -4 $15,976

T28 Minami Katsu -4 $15,976

T28 Sarah Schmelzel -4 $15,976

T28 Jenny Shin -4 $15,976

T28 Miranda Wang -4 $15,976

T33 Kajsa Arwefjall -3 $13,821

T33 Megan Khang -3 $13,821

T35 Andrea Lee -2 $12,501

T35 Brooke Matthews -2 $12,501

T35 Johanna Wrigley -2 $12,501

T38 Diksha Dagar -1 $9,985

T38 Darcey Harry -1 $9,985

T38 Jin Hee Im -1 $9,985

T38 Lucy Li -1 $9,985

T38 Rio Takeda -1 $9,985

T38 Ina Yoon -1 $9,985

T38 Yuri Yoshida -1 $9,985

T38 Arpichaya Yubol -1 $9,985

T46 Annabell Fuller E $7,876

T46 Nastasia Nadaud E $7,876

T46 Lisa Pettersson E $7,876

T46 Weiwei Zhang E $7,876

T50 Jenny Bae 1 $6,606

T50 Alessandra Fanali 1 $6,606

T50 Emily Pedersen 1 $6,606

T50 Hinako Shibuno 1 $6,606

T50 Chiara Tamburlini 1 $6,606

T50 Dewi Weber 1 $6,606

56 Celine Herbin 2 $5,894

T57 Pia Babnik 3 $5,306

T57 Nuria Iturrioz 3 $5,306

T57 Morgane Metraux 3 $5,306

T57 Albane Valenzuela 3 $5,306

T57 Anne van Dam 3 $5,306

62 Jing Yan 4 $4,878

63 Kristyna Napoleaova 5 $4,776

64 Allisen Corpuz 6 $4,675

T65 Gemma Dryburgh 7 $4,472

T65 Moa Folke 7 $4,472

T65 Chloe Williams 7 $4,472

68 Aunchisa Utama 8 $4,267

69 Dorthea Forbrigd 11 $4,167

70 Emma Spitz