Lottie Woad gets exciting prize money for first LPGA event win; Here's how much golfer earned at Women’s Scottish Open
Lottie Woad made a successful professional debut by winning the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, earning $300,000.
Lottie Woad made her professional debut on Sunday after being denied the opportunity to take prize money following two outstanding amateur performances earlier this month.
Women’s Scottish Open: How much money did Lottie Woad receive?
The 21-year-old Woad earned $300,000 for winning the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open by a margin of three strokes. Woad's win came just a few weeks after she had to relinquish the $79,000 winner's check after winning the KPMG Women's Irish Open, a Ladies European Tour tournament. She would have received $485,200 if she had tied for third place at the Amundi Evian Championship, one of the five LPGA majors.
At her professional debut, Woad defeated Dundonald Links at Gailes by three strokes. This was her second victory in her past three starts.
Calling it a “pretty good outcome”, Woad remarked, “Definitely wasn’t expecting to win my first event, but I knew I was playing well.”
Also Read: England vs Spain: UEFA Women's Euro 2025 prize money - How much prize money will winners take home
Here's the full purse breakdown from the $2 million purse for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open:
Position Player Score Earnings
1 Lottie Woad -21 $300,000
2 Hyo Joo Kim -18 $185,623
T3 Sei Young Kim -14 $119,412
T3 Julia Ramirez -14 $119,412
5 Nelly Korda -13 $83,843
6 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -11 $68,599
7 Paula Reto -10 $57,419
T8 Ariya Jutanugarn -9 $47,766
T8 Mi Hyang Lee -9 $47,766
T10 Hye-Jin Choi -8 $35,895
T10 Lauren Coughlin -8 $35,895
T10 Lindy Duncan -8 $35,895
T10 Alice Hewson -8 $35,895
T10 Miyu Yamashita -8 $35,895
15 Mary Liu -7 $29,471
T16 Esther Henseleit -6 $25,407
T16 Akie Iwai -6 $25,407
T16 Soo Bin Joo -6 $25,407
T16 Ingrid Lindblad -6 $25,407
T16 Leona Maguire -6 $25,407
T21 In Gee Chun -5 $20,210
T21 Karis Davidson -5 $20,210
T21 Charley Hull -5 $20,210
T21 A Lim Kim -5 $20,210
T21 Minjee Lee -5 $20,210
T21 Benedetta Moresco -5 $20,210
T21 Cassie Porter -5 $20,210
T28 Georgia Hall -4 $15,976
T28 Minami Katsu -4 $15,976
T28 Sarah Schmelzel -4 $15,976
T28 Jenny Shin -4 $15,976
T28 Miranda Wang -4 $15,976
T33 Kajsa Arwefjall -3 $13,821
T33 Megan Khang -3 $13,821
T35 Andrea Lee -2 $12,501
T35 Brooke Matthews -2 $12,501
T35 Johanna Wrigley -2 $12,501
T38 Diksha Dagar -1 $9,985
T38 Darcey Harry -1 $9,985
T38 Jin Hee Im -1 $9,985
T38 Lucy Li -1 $9,985
T38 Rio Takeda -1 $9,985
T38 Ina Yoon -1 $9,985
T38 Yuri Yoshida -1 $9,985
T38 Arpichaya Yubol -1 $9,985
T46 Annabell Fuller E $7,876
T46 Nastasia Nadaud E $7,876
T46 Lisa Pettersson E $7,876
T46 Weiwei Zhang E $7,876
T50 Jenny Bae 1 $6,606
T50 Alessandra Fanali 1 $6,606
T50 Emily Pedersen 1 $6,606
T50 Hinako Shibuno 1 $6,606
T50 Chiara Tamburlini 1 $6,606
T50 Dewi Weber 1 $6,606
56 Celine Herbin 2 $5,894
T57 Pia Babnik 3 $5,306
T57 Nuria Iturrioz 3 $5,306
T57 Morgane Metraux 3 $5,306
T57 Albane Valenzuela 3 $5,306
T57 Anne van Dam 3 $5,306
62 Jing Yan 4 $4,878
63 Kristyna Napoleaova 5 $4,776
64 Allisen Corpuz 6 $4,675
T65 Gemma Dryburgh 7 $4,472
T65 Moa Folke 7 $4,472
T65 Chloe Williams 7 $4,472
68 Aunchisa Utama 8 $4,267
69 Dorthea Forbrigd 11 $4,167
70 Emma Spitz