Marcus Morris arrested for fraud: Here's what former Knicks forward did

Marcus Morris, the former New York Knicks forward and a current free NBA agent, was arrested in Florida's Broward County on Sunday, and faces fraud charges. Marcus Morris was formerly a New York Knicks player.(X/@NBA_NewYork)

The news was first reported by TMZ, but not much details were provided on Morris' crime. However, we have you covered in that regard.

What was Marcus Morris's crime?

While a lot of details about Morris's arrest is still not out, early reports indicate that he is being held without bond on an out-of-state warrant for writing a bad check.

This is not the first time Morris has run into trouble with the law. He entered a diversion program earlier due to a 2012 battery charge. He punched a bar worker while watching a Jayhakws basketball game.

There were also assault charges against him and his brother for aggravated assault, over a brawl in 2015, but the charges were later dropped. Southern California football player Gerald Bowman was also involved in this case.

Who is Marcus Morris?

Morris, now 35, spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Knicks. During 43 appearances, Morris managed 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Then, he was part of a multi-pronged deal and was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. This arrangement eventually saw Moe Harkless go to Manhattan.

Morris has, since then, played with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He has also played for Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Boston Celtics.

His most recent NBA action has been with the Cavs and during the 2024 playoffs, he started a game for the injury-riddled group. Last offseason, Morris made a brief return to the Knicks and signed a training camp deal on September 15, only to be released two weeks later.

His brother, Markieff, also enjoys a lengthy NBA career, and has played for teams like Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers last season.