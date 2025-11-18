Marshawn Kneeland's family: Everything to know about his mom, dad, and siblings

Marshawn Kneeland, 24, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, died on November 6 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit. The Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks observe a moment of silence to honor the memory of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland before their game at the American Airlines Center.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to Frisco Police, Kneeland was found dead in the early hours of November 6 after he failed to pull over during a traffic stop. He led officers on a chase, and authorities lost sight of his vehicle. Kneeland was discovered dead approximately three hours later.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Marshawn Kneeland's family

Marshawn Kneeland was born on July 8, 2001, to Shawn and Wendy Kneeland in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He was one of four children, alongside his siblings AJ, Shawn Michael, and Yahmya, and spent most of his life in western Michigan, according to Western Michigan University Athletics and reports from The Athletic.

Kneeland attended Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Michigan, before playing college football at Western Michigan University.

Who was Wendy Kneeland?

Wendy Kneeland played an integral role in Marshawn’s life and football career. She frequently took him to practices and games, supporting him throughout his youth and college years.

When Kneeland declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in November 2023, he credited his mother’s “unwavering support” as “instrumental” in helping him navigate college and prepare for the professional stage.

Wendy Kneeland passed away unexpectedly from an undisclosed illness on February 18, 2024, while Marshawn was preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Reflecting on the loss, he told The Dallas Morning News, "It was definitely tough. I just managed it."

He said he had to "try to breathe and let all of it out as much as possible with the situation."

“I put myself in the best position and she helped me out a lot just leading up to the draft. She was right there with me,” Kneeland added. “It’s a hard situation just knowing she got to see me potentially going to the NFL and going through [the process]. She’s still with me."

Family Statement after Marshawn Kneeland's death

A day after Marshawn Kneeland’s passing, his relative Nicole Kneeland-Woods shared a statement on behalf of the family, asking for privacy.

"We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief," said the statement. “As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field — as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend. He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love.”