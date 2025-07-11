MLB's automated ball-strike challenge to be used in All-Star Game: What is it and how does the game change?

The Major League Baseball (MLB) will be using a new automated ball-strike challenge system for the upcoming All-Star Game in Atlanta, as confirmed by a source within the league to NBC News. This move is a possible precursor to using the system as a permanent part of major leagues in the upcoming year as well. Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks waves to the fans as he is recognized for his All-Star game starter selection(Getty Images via AFP)

Testing

As part of testing, the system was used by all MLB teams during 60% of spring training games, as reported by NBC News. Each club was permitted two challenges per game to get balls and strikes reviewed by Hawk-Eye technology. This challenge, however, could only be issued by either the pitchers, catchers, or hitters. An animated replay of the pitch was then played on the scoreboard. Following this, the home umpire issues a final call.

During this training period, players could ask for a challenge by tapping their hat or helmet after a pitch. No assistance from the dugout or players on the field was allowed and challenges could be retained, but only if successful.

Ever since 2023, the league has been testing the system at Triple-A levels. In June of 2024, those games previously split between fully automated and the challenge system were then moved entirely to the latter option.

Approval ratings and future use

“My single biggest concern is working through the process and deploying it in a way that’s acceptable to the players,” Commissioner Rob Manfred publicly declared in June. “There’s always going to be things around the edges that we need to work through and whatever, and I want them to feel like we respected the committee process and that there was a full airing of concerns about the system, and an attempt to address those concerns before we go forward.”

Following this, The Athletic published a poll of 134 players on this subject matter. 63.4% of respondents were opposed to the suggestion while only 17.1% were in favor of the motion.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 11 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

By Stuti Gupta