National bodybuilding star Hayley McNeff died at 37; here's what family said

Champion bodybuilder and fitness influencer, Hayley McNeff, has died unexpectedly at the age of 37. According to her obituary published in Boston.com, she passed away at her home in Sudbury, Massachusetts on August 8, and her death was “unexpected but peaceful.” A native of Massachusetts, she graduated from UMass Amherst, and later became a nutritionist and life coach, besides being a nationally ranked bodybuilder. US bodybuilding champion Hayley McNeff has died at the age of 37.(instagram/@hayleysmash)

Family's statement

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE Magazine, McNeff's family spoke out about her sudden death:

“Hayley was like a beam of light in this world. She had boundless energy and was very determined to achieve whatever she set out to do. She set her sights on bodybuilding and fitness and achieved the highest success that sector offered. She loved us and we love Hayley very much, we miss her madly.”

McNeff grew up in Concord, Massachusetts, attended Concord-Carlisle High School and graduated from University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a Bachelor's degree in Arts. Her obituary further describes her as “A lifelong athlete”, who “excelled as an accomplished equestrian, a talented board diver and skier as a youth and young adult.” She developed her passion for bodybuilding in adulthood, going on to pursue a graduate degree in psychology, fueled by the need to understand people better.

Also Read | Who was Jarrod Gelling? Husband of female bodybuilder 'She Hulk' found dead with self-inflicted stab wounds

A decorated bodybuilder

McNeff's obituary describes her as a “US Bodybuilding Champion during her career” who has also achieved state titles in Maryland and Delaware. A report from PEOPLE Magazine states that she was featured in a documentary about the competitive world of professional bodybuilding in 2005, called Raising the Bar. Hayley's determination and love for her work is highlighted in the documentary - “The quest for getting huge will never end,” she remarks, while talking about her career. “There’s no limit. I hope there’s a day that I’ll be able to look in the mirror 100% of the time and be like, ‘Yeah man, I’m huge.'”

Also read | Jackie Bezos cause of death: How did Jeff Bezos' mother die? All on Lewy Body Dementia battle

She will be remembered for her “quick wit and constant sense of humor,” and a talent for making others feel warmth and joy. Her obituary continues, “She treasured her friendships and nurtured strong, lasting relationships with those who knew her best. Hayley will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family, and friends.”