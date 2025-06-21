Who was Jarrod Gelling? Husband of female bodybuilder 'She Hulk' found dead with self-inflicted stab wounds

Police in Spain are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after the battered body of Colombian bodybuilder Zunilda Hoyos Mendez, known online as ‘She Hulk,’ was found in a rental home alongside her husband Jarrod Gelling, according to The New York Post. Colombian bodybuilder Zunilda Mendez was found dead with stab wounds in Spain. (X)

According to the report, Gelling seemingly died from what authorities described as self-inflicted stab wounds. The 43-year-old athlete was bludgeoned to death with a hammer while Gelling, 46, was found dead in the bathroom.

Who was Jarrod Gelling?

Jarod Gelling, 46, was a Colombian-American man who had been married to Mendez for four years. The couple was vacationing in Southern Spain after Gelling’s knee surgery.

They had reportedly been living in Dubai for much of the past year and arrived in the European nation recently. Gelling’s background remains less public, but he was reportedly recovering from knee surgery and had accompanied Mendez on her final international trip.

Zunilda Mendez dies after repeated blows to the head

As per the NY Post report, an autopsy of Mendez is underway, but police believe Mendez died from repeated blows to her head. Meanwhile, Gelling had wounds consistent with suicide, although the probe is underway.

Family members of Mendez, who went by ‘Amy’ online, said that she had endured abuse for the past year and was planning to divorce her husband after their Spain trip. Her niece, Yuleydis, had told Spanish media that the couple reunited briefly in hopes of reconciliation, but the mistreatment persisted.

She was quoted in the report saying that the couple’s trip to Spain was intended to be a final farewell before Mendez competed at a Portugal bodybuilding event, after which she planned to return to Colombia and file for divorce.

