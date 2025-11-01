Search
Sat, Nov 01, 2025
Nick Saban calls himself out over his 2023 Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin decision: Here’s why

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Nov 01, 2025 11:29 pm IST

Nick Saban jokingly called himself a “dumba**” on College GameDay over Ohio State QB Julian Sayin decision in 2023.

Former American football coach Nick Saban hilariously called himself out while talking about Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Saban's final season at Alabama was in 2023, and Sayin was on his roster that year. Recalling one of his decisions, Saban came up with a funny remark on College GameDay. “I think one point I’d like to make about Julian Sayin is he was at Alabama. And the coach at Alabama played him on the scout team for a whole year. What a dumba**,” Saban said on the broadcast. Saban’s comment had others present on the panel in stitches.

Nick Saban calls himself ‘dumb’ for keeping Julian Sayin on Alabama scout team(Getty Images via AFP)
Nick Saban calls himself ‘dumb’ for keeping Julian Sayin on Alabama scout team(Getty Images via AFP)

Julian Sayin stats

As per Sporting News, Sayin is a five-star-plus recruit from Carlsbad, California and he was the No. 2 quarterback and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to Rivals. The sophomore quarterback enrolled early at Alabama but transferred after Saban stepped away from coaching, as reported by Sporting News.

Praiseworthy note for Sayin

Last month, Saban was heard wholeheartedly praising Sayin. “And they've talked about Julian Sayin, nobody in the country is completing 80% of his passes but him,” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show, as reported by Clutch Points.

“And I know he's got some good receivers, but they've been able to run the ball. The offensive line has played pretty well. So I think the emphasis for Ryan Day has got to be focused on improvement and consistency, and performance, so we don't have ups and downs during this season,” Saban added.

Sayin has gained fame in his role at Ohio State, and according to Sports Illustrated, he has passed for 1,872 yards and 19 touchdowns. After Saban's retirement, Sayin joined Ohio State.

The Big Lead reported that last season, Sayin had 12 pass attempts in the Buckeyes’ national championship run. This year, Sayin leads the Big 10 in passing completion (80%) and passer rating (189.7), as reported by The Big Lead.

FAQs-

Which team does Julian Sayin play for?

Julian Sayin currently represents the Ohio State.

When did Nick Saban announce his retirement?

Nick Saban announced his retirement last year.

How has Ohio State performed this season?

Ohio State has earned a 7-0 start to the season.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
close

