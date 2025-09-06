Ohio State vs Grambling State: Kickoff time, odds, how to watch without cable and more

After a statement win against Texas, top-ranked Ohio State will be returning to Ohio Stadium today, September 6, to host Grambling State in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The match is set to kick off at 3.30 pm ET, and the game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network, a Cleveland.com report stated. Everything you need to know about watching Ohio State vs Grambling State.(X/@OhioStateFB)

Ohio State riding high after Texas win

The Buckeyes (1-0) are coming into the match with momentum after defeating then-top-ranked Texas 14-7 in Week 1. New defensive coordinator Matt Patricia started his tenure with a bang, as his players frustrated Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, as they held Manning to just one touchdown with an interception, according to another Buckeyes Wire report.

It added that starting quarterback Julian Sayin was 13-20 passing for 126 passing yards with a touchdown. Sayin connected often with star receiver Jeremiah Smith, who posted six catches for 43 yards. The coaches want to open the playbook up against Grambling and improve the running game, which had just 77 yards on the ground in their opener.

Also read: US LBM Coaches Poll: Alabama out of top 10, Ohio State reclaims No. 1 spot in college football

Grambling State enters with confidence

The Tigers (1-0), on the other hand, opened their season with a commanding 55-7 win over Langston. Quarterback C’zavian Teasett threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, while four different running backs scored on the ground. Grambling is coming off a 5-7 season in 2024 and now faces the toughest challenge of its schedule, the Buckeyes Wire report added.

Ohio State vs Grambling State: Odds

This will be the first-ever meeting between Ohio State and Grambling State. Both are known not only for their football programs, but also their internationally known marching bands, adding excitement to the occasion.

Oddsmakers have set the Buckeyes as heavy favorites with the largest ever spread of 55.5 points. The spread reflects the difference between the two schools. Ohio State's last 4 games against FCS opponents have been won by nearly 45 points on average.

Moneyline: OSU: (-100000), GSU: (+8000)

The projected total points for the matchup are set at 62.5, as per Cleveland.com report.

How to watch without cable

Fans, who do not have cable, can tune in through multiple streaming services if they do not have cable access. Fans can use DIRECTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. For those on the move, the game will also be available on SiriusXM radio channel 195, with a four-month free trial available for new subscribers, stated the Cleveland report.

FAQs

Q1: What channel is Ohio State vs Grambling State on?

The game will air live on the Big Ten Network.

Q2: What time does the game start?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, September 6.

Q3: Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Q4: Can I stream the game for free?

Yes. DIRECTV Stream and FuboTV both offer free trials, allowing fans to watch without cable.

Q5: Who are the announcers for the broadcast?

Jeff Levering will handle play-by-play duties, with analyst Jake Butt and sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher joining the broadcast team.