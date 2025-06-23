Oklahoma City Thunder championship buses are ready - Here's when and where OKC will hold parade

Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in NBA Finals Game 7 at Paycom Center on Sunday to clinch their first NBA championship in 46 years. Hours before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co's victory, videos on social media showed OKC's championship buses shining and ready to go. It seems like the team was planning the parade route even before they got into the court. Oklahoma City Thunder parade buses ready after Game 7 win(X)

As the city prepares to celebrate, championship parade buses, which sparked pre-game controversy, are ready to roll. Here’s everything you need to know about the when and where of OKC’s championship parade.

Read More: Tyrese Haliburton risking his career by playing NBA Finals Game 7 with injury? Alarming update surfaces

Parade Date and Time

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s championship parade should be scheduled for this week itself. While the team is yet to disclose an official date, generally teams hold parades within days.

Parade Location and Route

The parade will likely take place in downtown Oklahoma City, starting at Paycom Center (100 W Reno Ave) and proceeding through key streets, including Robinson Avenue and Broadway, before concluding near the Oklahoma City National Memorial.

Championship Buses and Controversy

The Thunder’s parade buses, pre-designed for a potential title win, became a talking point before Game 7 when Pacers coach Rick Carlisle criticized their visibility on social media. “One of the first things Carlisle said before Game 7 on Sunday was about a video he had just seen online,” noted reporter Scott Agness.

The buses, adorned with Thunder logos and “2025 NBA Champions” branding, were spotted hours before the game.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers were left with sheer disappointment after their loss in Game 7. Rick Carlisle and co were coming off a dominating Game 6 win, but couldn't carry the momentum into the must-win Sunday game.

Several Pacers fans arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ready to celebrate their first NBA title on Sunday. However, Tyrese Haliburton's ACL injury in the first quarter dampened the mood. The point-guard's father, John, confirmed that the 25-year-old suffered Achilles tendon injury. He was taken off the court and did not return.