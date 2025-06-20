Pascal Siakam's ‘scary’ prayer has fans convinced about Pacers setting a NBA Finals Game 7 - Watch

Pascal Siakam appeared to be summoning a greater power, at least that's what fans say, at the Indiana Pacers' huddle ahead of Game 6 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Videos and photos of the Cameroonian star have now gone viral on social media, with fans convinced that the Pacers will manage to set up a Game 7. Pascal Siakam ahead of Pacers vs OKC Game 6 on Thursday(X)

During the Pacers' huddle on Thursday, Siakam was seen suddenly closing his eyes and looking upwards. He muttered a few words before joining the team in what is an eliminator for them.

Read More: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats: How the Oklahoma Thunder guard has progressed in the playoffs and the NBA Finals

Reacting to the video, one fan tweeted: “Pascal Siakam conjuring evil spirits to win this game, there’s no way Pacers don’t win this…”

“Pascal Siakam just turned into a demon,” a second one posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“PASCAL SIAKAM GOT POSSESSED 😳” a third fan noted.

At halftime, Indiana led OKC 60-42.

Meanwhile, to start off, the Pacers got good news a couple of hours before Game 6 when guard Tyrese Haliburton — who is battling a strained calf that flared up in Game 5 — was cleared to play.

Read More: Stephen A Smith shocked by daughter Samantha's NBA Finals prediction ahead of Game 6 | Watch

“We got a job to do tonight,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’ve got to get ready to battle a team that has been the best team in the league all year long. It’s a tough game. It’s an elimination game. There’s a lot going on.”

Thursday is also the 25th anniversary of the end of Indiana's last appearance in the NBA Finals. On June 19, 2000, O'Neal finished off that MVP Finals/MVP-scoring champion/league-champion season when he and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pacers in Game 6.

If the Pacers avoid that fate Thursday and force a Game 7, it will be Sunday in Oklahoma City.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)