Patrick Mahomes' LCL injury complicates return; when could Chiefs QB be back? Insider reveals details

Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury during the game against Los Angeles Chargers.(Getty Images via AFP) Patrick Mahomes was initially diagnosed with a torn ACL after the injury against Los Angeles Chargers but it later turned out he tore his LCL as well. Kansas City Chiefs fans got some bad news regarding Patrick Mahomes' injury. The 30-year-old quarterback was initially diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee but it later turned out that he'd torn his LCL as well. Mahomes suffered the injury on December 14 during the Chiefs loss to Los Angeles Chargers, which also them get knocked out of the playoffs.

Now, the update on his injury has emerged as Mahomes underwent surgery for the ACL injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the injury update. “Patrick Mahomes also tore his LCL, along with his ACL, sources say,” he noted on X. ESPN's Nate Taylor confirmed that Dr. Daniel Cooper had repaired the LCL in Mahomes' left knee, citing a league insider.

However, Chiefs in their official update, only shared news about Mahomes' ACL. “Patrick Mahomes successfully underwent surgery in Dallas this evening with Dr. Dan Cooper to repair the tear in his left ACL. Mahomes will begin his rehab process immediately,” they said on X.

Rapoport, meanwhile, sounded the alarm bells that his LCL injury could ‘complicate’ matters.

What is a LCL injury and what is the recovery time?

LCL (lateral collateral ligament) is a vital band of tissues on the outside of the knee. As per Cleveland Clinic, athletes are more likely to tear their LCLs. These tears take three to 12 weeks to heal. This would put Mahomes' recovery from this injury between January 2026 and March 2026.

However, it is the ACL tear that'll take longer. He is expected to be out for about nine months till the ACL heals. This will still allow Mahomes to return for the 2026 season, which only starts on September 10.

Rapoport said as much, adding “While that can complicate recovery, it doesn’t necessary extend his rehab longer than 9 months or so.”

Mahomes put out a message inspiring confidence after his season-ending injury. “Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever,” the QB wrote on X.

Now, Chiefs coach Andy Reid has also put out a message, expressing confidence in Mahomes making a full recovery and coming back stronger.

“He'll attack it, just like he does everything else. There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury and they've done pretty well after they came back. So, he'll get after it and he's got good people here to rehab him, and again he'll be right on top of all that,” the coach said in a video message.