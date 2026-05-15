Radio host makes big Caitlin Clark claim after Morgan Allen row; ‘She's like Jeremy Lin’

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever star remains the biggest draw in women's basketball. But recent comments from former Philadelphia radio host Tyrone Johnson sparked fresh debate about her long-term standing in the WNBA.

What does Indiana Fever's elimination from WNBA playoffs mean for Caitlin Clark?(Getty Images via AFP)

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Also read: Caitlin Clark reveals her rare chat with BFF LeBron James: ‘Has been there…’

Tyrone Johnson compares Caitlin Clark to Jeremy Lin

Speaking on “The Craig Carton Show,” Johnson argued that the hypes surrounding Clark is fading, and she is overhyped when compared with Jeremy Lin.

“The Caitlin Clark thing is over because she’s not the best player in the WNBA,” Johnson said. “She’s not the best guard in the WNBA. She’s not even the best guard from her college class because that’s Paige Bueckers.”

“This could be a situation where we look back on Caitlin Clark, and we’re not gonna look back on her like she’s Michael Jordan,” he continued. “She’s Jeremy Lin. This is just Linsanity.”

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{{^usCountry}} The comments circulated widely across social media and faced criticism online because Clark is one of the league's most popular and influential players. Caitlin Clark faces and Morgan Wallen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments circulated widely across social media and faced criticism online because Clark is one of the league's most popular and influential players. Caitlin Clark faces and Morgan Wallen {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clark's name was highlighted recently for an off-court controversy. On Saturday, after Fever lost to Dallas Wings, Clark, was spotted with the music star Morgan Wallen at his concert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clark's name was highlighted recently for an off-court controversy. On Saturday, after Fever lost to Dallas Wings, Clark, was spotted with the music star Morgan Wallen at his concert. {{/usCountry}}

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Some social media users criticized Clark for attending the concert because Wallen faced backlash in 2021 after a video surfaced showing him using a racial slur. Critics argued that a player like Clark, who is often considered the face of the WNBA, should be more careful with associations.

Also read: Country star Morgan Wallen held after allegedly throwing chair from Nashville bar's rooftop

Caitlin Clark's recent game and career

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Although Clark scored 20 points in her last match, the two-time WNBA all-star was struggling to get the rhythm

However, Clark was Fever's No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, and she emerged as one of the league’s biggest stars. Throughout the seasons. Clark has averaged 18.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game across two WNBA seasons.

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