LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has been placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone that will sideline him for roughly three months. Rams starting CB Ahkello Witherspoon placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone

The Rams made the move Monday after returning home from their 33-19 victory at Tennessee. Witherspoon was injured in the second quarter, with coach Sean McVay calling it “a big loss” for the Rams.

“Don't think that will require surgery, which is a good thing,” McVay said Monday. “But that's a bummer for him.”

Witherspoon started the first two games of the new season for Los Angeles, and he has made four interceptions while appearing in 32 regular-season games since joining the Rams for the 2023 season.

McVay said there's still a possibility that Witherspoon could play again this season, but “it would be late. You don't eliminate the total possibility if we're able to extend our season.”

The nine-year NFL veteran was expected to play a major role on the Rams' defense again this season, but his absence is likely to create playing time for fellow veteran Darious Williams, who was beaten out for the other starting cornerback job by Emmanuel Forbes in training camp.

Williams played 26 snaps in Tennessee after not getting on the field at all during the Rams' season-opening win over Houston.

“I thought he did a really good job ,” McVay said of Williams, a Super Bowl champion with the Rams in 2021-22. “I thought it was a really good reflection of his maturity to be ready to go.”

Cobie Durant has been the Rams' third cornerback in their first two games, and he stepped into an every-down coverage role in Witherspoon's absence against the Titans.

McVay hasn't decided what roles will be played by Durant and Williams going forward.

McVay also said the Rams will bring in another defensive back through a signing or trade.

Los Angeles faces defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia on the road Sunday.

/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.