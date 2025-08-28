Rashee Rice crash case: Why Chiefs WR was suspended. Key details on 2024 car accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, AP and NFL Insiders reported on Wednesday. This will keep him out of the season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Rashee Rice has been suspended for six games(AP/File)

The suspension comes six weeks after Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement from the March 2024 crash on a Dallas highway, prosecutors said, he also received a sentence of five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation.

As per reports, the Chiefs star will not appeal the suspension.

Rashee Rice car crash case

The crash occurred when Rice, driving a rented Lamborghini Urus at 119 mph, and Theodore ‘Teddy’ Knox, driving a Corvette owned by Rice, engaged in a street race on North Central Expressway. Losing control, Rice struck the median, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving four other vehicles.

Police reports indicate the occupants fled the scene without aiding the victims, two of whom required hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Rice turned himself in on April 11, 2024, facing eight initial charges, later reduced via a plea deal. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail (deferrable during a five-year probation) and paid $115,481.91 in restitution.

Rashee Rice will be sidelined for several key weeks, missing the September 14 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead, a Sunday night showdown with the Giants in New York, a primetime clash with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on September 28, a Monday night meeting with the Jaguars, and a Sunday night test against the Lions.

Rice is set to become eligible again October 19, when the Chiefs take on their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Neither Rice nor head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday, the team’s final practice before shifting into game-week mode ahead of next Friday’s matchup with the Chargers.

Tight end Noah Gray emphasized confidence in the roster’s depth despite the absence: “We’re just going to go out there, trust the coaches, and follow the game plan regardless of who’s out there. I have complete faith in all our guys.”

(With AP inputs)