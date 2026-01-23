Reports: Twins signing LHP Taylor Rogers on 1-year deal

The Minnesota Twins are signing free agent left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers to a one-year, $2 million contract, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Rogers is reuniting with the Twins, who selected him in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

He made his major league debut with the Twins in 2016 and was an All-Star in his last season in Minnesota in 2021 before being traded to the San Diego Padres in April 2022. Rogers was 17-18 with 50 saves, a 3.15 ERA, 76 walks and 361 strikeouts in 314 2/3 innings over 319 games in relief for the Twins.

Rogers pitched for two teams while technically with three ballclubs during the 2025 season. He was 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 19 walks and 34 strikeouts in 33 innings over 40 relief appearances for the Cincinnati Reds, who sent him to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a package for Ke'Bryan Hayes on July 30.

The next day at the trade deadline, the Pirates traded him to the Chicago Cubs for minor league outfielder Ivan Brethowr. Rogers went 1-0 with a 5.09 ERA, four walks and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings across 17 relief appearances for the Cubs.

For his career, Rogers is 31-36 with 83 saves, a 3.34 ERA, 165 walks and 626 strikeouts in 541 1/3 innings over 566 games for the Twins , Padres , Milwaukee Brewers , San Francisco Giants , Reds and Cubs.

Rogers is the twin brother of right-hander Tyler Rogers, who signed as a free agent with the Toronto Blue Jays in December.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.