Sun, Nov 23, 2025
Rodney Rogers dies: What family said on cause of death; all about 2008 accident

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 01:14 am IST
Rodney Rogers joined the NBA after a legendary college career at Wake Forest.(X/@BrooklynNets)
Rodney Rogers joined the NBA after a legendary college career at Wake Forest.(X/@BrooklynNets)

Rodney Rogers, who spent over a decade in the NBA and had won a Sixth Man of the Year award, died on Friday at the age of 54.

Rodney Rogers, who spent 12 years in the NBA and won a Sixth Man of the Year award died on Friday at the age of 54. His time at NBA came after the legendary college career at Wake Forest.

Wake Forest University shared a statement from his wife, Faye, announcing that he'd passed away, as per TMZ. WFU Vice President and director of athletics, John Currie, wrote “Rodney Rogers transformed and accelerated the upward trajectory of Wake Forest University as well as Demon Deacons basketball from the moment he signed his letter of intent in the fall of 1989.”

“His generational combination of power and grace as a player was exceeded only by the size of his heart. His perseverance and spirit following his accident inspired thousands and embodied the true meaning of Pro Humanitate. Rodney showed us what strength looks like in every chapter of life. Our hearts are with Faye, Roddreka, Rodney II, Rydeiah and the entire Rogers family,” he added, as per New York Post.

Rodney Rogers cause of death

While TMZ reported that his wife Faye had shared the news of his passing, she did not share a cause of death. However, she did mention the 2008 accident that had left Rogers paralyzed from the shoulder down.

What to know about Rodney Rogers accident

Rogers had suffered an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident. He was riding in the woods of rural Vance County in North Carolina when he'd fallen off the vehicle.

Rodney Rogers remembered by Wake Forest

Wake Forest remembered Rogers after his demise, saying he left behind “a towering legacy as one of the most transformative players in program history and an enduring example of courage, generosity, and Pro Humanitate spirit.”

"Known as the "Durham Bull" during his prep career, Rogers brought that same power and relentlessness to Winston-Salem. He became the catalyst for elevating Wake Forest men's basketball into one of the nation's premier programs throughout the 1990s," they added.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shuvrajit Das Biswas

    Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.

