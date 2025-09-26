Russell Henley net worth: A look at Ryder Cup star and wife Teil's fortune

American golfer Russell Henley is currently competing in his first Ryder Cup tournament in Farmingdale, New York. The 36-year-old, who has five PGA Tour wins, is partnering with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to square off against Europe’s Ludvig Åberg and Matthew Fitzpatrick, as per CNN. While Russell Henley shines with his golf stick, his wife, Teil Duncan Henley, has done remarkable work in the art and design industry. Here is a look at their net worth. Russell Henley of Team United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup.(Getty Images via AFP)

Russell Henley net worth

As an amateur, Russell Henley played college golf for four years at the University of Georgia in Athens and won the 2010 Haskins Award. After winning the Stadion Classic at UGA on the Nationwide Tour, Henley made his professional debut at the Nationwide Tour's Soboba Golf Classic in 2011.

Among others, Henley soon beat the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Morgan Hoffmann. In 2013, Henley made history as he became the first player in 10 years to win a PGA Tour debut as a rookie. As of now, he has won the PGA Tour five times.

According to the Daily Express, Russell Henley has a net worth of around $15 million, which includes cumulative earnings of $54,115,496 and additional income from endorsement deals with brands like NetJets, Titleist, and a past affiliation with Nike.

At the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Russell Henley beat Collin Morikawa to win $4 million.

Net worth of Russell Henley's wife

Russell Henley's wife, Teil Duncan Henley, is a professional in the art and design industry. Teil Duncan, who has a fine arts degree from Auburn University, is a painter and creative business owner.

Also Read: Drive the first green? Ryder Cup layout prompts aggressive strategies

Besides running Teil Textiles and Wallpaper, she has authored a book titled The Color Teil: Life, Work and Inspiration. As per the Daily Express, Teil has a net worth of $2 million.

Russell Henley and Teil Duncan Henley got married in 2015. They currently share three children: Robert Russell, Ruth Teil, and Jane Edith.

Also Read: Ryder Cup 2025: Full schedule, timings, when and where to watch, TV channel and streaming details

FAQs:

How many PGA Tour wins does Russell Henley have?

Russell Henley has five PGA Tour wins.

When did Russell Henley win the Haskins Award?

Russell Henley won the Haskins Award in 2010. At the time, he played college golf for the University of Georgia in Athens.

Who did Russell Henley beat at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Russell Henley beat Collin Morikawa at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational.