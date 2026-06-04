Russell Wilson CBS salary and net worth: Inside ex-Seahawks QB's massive fortune

Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson has officially called time on his NFL career, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year run that included a championship and 10 Pro Bowl selections. The 37-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday through a video posted on social media, where he reflected on his journey. Russell Wilson attends "The Devil Wears Prada 2" New York Premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Russell Wilson thanks family, teammates and Pete Carroll In the 3-minute, 15-second video, Wilson spoke about his love for the game while acknowledging those who played key roles throughout his career. Among those he thanked were former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, his teammates, his parents and his wife, singer Ciara.

Wilson specifically paid tribute 'to every teammate I've had the privilege of sharing the locker room with'.

CBS role confirmed after retirement Wilson also revealed his next chapter, confirming that he will join CBS Sports as a studio analyst for The NFL Today. He will replace former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan, who recently left the program to accept a front-office role with the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson joins a studio lineup that includes James Brown, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher.

Russell Wilson's massive salary and net worth Wilson leaves the game as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history. As per Spotrac, his estimated net worth is believed to be between $165 million and $185 million.

Wilson's final season came with the New York Giants, where he played under a fully guaranteed one-year contract worth $10.5 million. The deal gave the veteran quarterback an average annual salary of $10.5 million before he announced his retirement.

Over the course of his career, Wilson reportedly earned more than $300 million in NFL salary alone, making him one of the league's top career earners. One of the biggest contracts of the star QB's career came in Denver, where he signed a five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

Before arriving in Denver, Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. His CBS Sports salary has not been revealed yet.

Seahawks years defined his legacy Selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft following a standout season at Wisconsin, Russell Wilson quickly exceeded expectations. He won Seattle’s starting quarterback job as a rookie and became one of the league’s most successful quarterbacks almost immediately.

Wilson earned Pro Bowl honors in nine of his first 10 seasons and led the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, where Seattle defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8.

The Seahawks came within one play of repeating as champions the following season before Wilson's pass was intercepted by Malcolm Butler at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.

Between 2012 and 2020, Seattle posted a 98-45-1 record in games started by Wilson, while also compiling a 9-7 postseason mark.

Career took unexpected turn after Seattle exit Following the 2021 season, Wilson pushed for a move out of Seattle and was traded to the Denver Broncos. The partnership failed to meet expectations despite Wilson signing a lucrative contract extension. His tenure in Denver ended after two seasons, highlighted by head coach Sean Payton’s decision to bench him during the 2023 campaign.

The Broncos later absorbed a record dead-cap charge to move on from the veteran quarterback.

Wilson then spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the New York Giants for the final chapter of his career.

His stint in New York was brief, as he started the first three games of the 2025 season before being replaced by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

By the numbers Wilson retires with an impressive statistical resume. Across 205 career games and 202 starts with the Seahawks, Broncos, Steelers and Giants, he completed 64.6% of his passes for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions.

He finishes his career ranked 12th in NFL history in touchdown passes and 16th in passing yards. Wilson was also recognized for his work away from football, receiving the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2020.