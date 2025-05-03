Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero: Who won the Times Square fight? Massive purse revealed

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 03, 2025 07:35 AM IST

Rolly Romero defeated Ryan Garcia in the Times Square boxing match. Garcia is expected to earn around $20 million from the bout. Romero will earn $5 million.

Rolly Romero defeated Ryan Garcia by unanimous decision in their boxing match held in Times Square, New York, on Friday.

Ryan Garcia (L) and Rolando "Rolly" Romero face off.(Getty Images via AFP)
Ryan Garcia (L) and Rolando "Rolly" Romero face off.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ryan Garcia Congratulates Rolly Romero

Following the loss, Garcia praised his opponent.

“He fought a good fight, caught me early, no excuses, man,” he said. “He did a great job and that’s that. I just think that whole year [off] took a lot off my body physically, mentally.”

“I’m just happy I made it to the ring and went 12 rounds. Hats off to Rolly, he did a great job. Just got to go to the drawing board with my team, we’ll talk it over and see what we do next.”

Massive Purse Revealed

Despite the loss, Garcia is expected to take home around $20 million, largely thanks to pay-per-view shares and endorsements, according to Marca. Romero is projected to earn approximately $5 million from the bout.

News / Sports / us sports / Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero: Who won the Times Square fight? Massive purse revealed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On