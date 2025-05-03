Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero: Who won the Times Square fight? Massive purse revealed
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 03, 2025 07:35 AM IST
Rolly Romero defeated Ryan Garcia in the Times Square boxing match. Garcia is expected to earn around $20 million from the bout. Romero will earn $5 million.
Rolly Romero defeated Ryan Garcia by unanimous decision in their boxing match held in Times Square, New York, on Friday.
Ryan Garcia Congratulates Rolly Romero
Following the loss, Garcia praised his opponent.
“He fought a good fight, caught me early, no excuses, man,” he said. “He did a great job and that’s that. I just think that whole year [off] took a lot off my body physically, mentally.”
“I’m just happy I made it to the ring and went 12 rounds. Hats off to Rolly, he did a great job. Just got to go to the drawing board with my team, we’ll talk it over and see what we do next.”
Massive Purse Revealed
Despite the loss, Garcia is expected to take home around $20 million, largely thanks to pay-per-view shares and endorsements, according to Marca. Romero is projected to earn approximately $5 million from the bout.