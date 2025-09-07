Sabalenka takes home massive pay cheque after US Open triumph, winner of Sinner vs Alcaraz to receive staggering amount

Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her US Open crown, defeating Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final. Now the attention will turn to the men's singles final as defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz, on Sunday in New York. The US Open has equal pay among both men's and women's singles categories.

The upcoming Sinner vs Alcaraz final has become a regular mainstay in Grand Slams lately, with the duo facing each other in the finals of the last three Majors. Alcaraz came out on top at Roland Garros, and then Sinner avenged the loss at Wimbledon.

The winner will also be taking home a massive prize money, and it is equal pay for both men and women. Sabalenka received 5 million Dollars, and so will the winner in the men's singles final. Meanwhile, the runner-up receives 2.5 million Dollars.

Here is the full list of US Open men's and women's singles prize money:

Champion: $5,000,000

Finalist: $2,500,000

Semifinalist: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalist: $660,000

R16: $400,000

R32: $237,000

R64: $154,000

R128: $110,000

Speaking after her win on Sunday, Sabalenka said, "After French Open I figured that, ‘OK, maybe it’s time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something.'"

"I thought that if I made it to the final, it means that I’m going to win it, and I sort of didn’t expect players to come out there and to fight. I thought that everything going to go easily my way, which was completely wrong mindset. Going into this final, I decided for myself that I’m going to control my emotions."

Later, she added, "There was a few moments when I was this close [pinching together thumb and index finger] to just letting go. But I was like, `Come on, you cannot do that. You have to stay focused and keep going, keep trying.’"

"All those tough lessons worth this one."