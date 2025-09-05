San Francisco depth chart: Christian McCaffrey calf injury puts Week 1 status in doubt

The San Francisco 49ers will kick off their 2025 NFL season on the road against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks in a Week 1 showdown at Lumen Field on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers suffered a calf injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

A key storyline ahead of Sunday’s game is the health status of star running back Christian McCaffrey, who appeared on the injury report for the first time this week. According to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter, McCaffrey was limited in practice on Thursday due to a calf issue. His availability for the season opener remains uncertain.

If McCaffrey is unable to play, Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to take over as the starting running back. Robinson, traded from the Washington Commanders during the offseason, is currently listed as McCaffrey’s primary backup. Behind him, Isaac Guerendo and Cody James would likely compete for additional snaps, while fullback Kyle Juszczyk could see an expanded role in a hybrid RB/FB capacity.

Full San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart

QB: Brock Purdy, Brandon Allen, Joshua Dobbs

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., Isaac Guerendo, Cody James, Kyle Juszczyk (FB)

WR: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk (PUP), Demarcus Robinson (suspended), Jacob Cowing (IR), Jordan Watkins, Russell Gage, Ronnie Moore, Junior Bergen

TE: George Kittle, Eric Saubert, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis

LT: Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore

LG: Aaron Banks, Ben Bartch

C: Jake Brendel, Nick Zakelj

RG: Dominick Puni, Spencer Burford

RT: Colton McKivitz, Brandon Parker Defense

LDE: Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Beal Jr.

LDT: Maliek Collins, Kalia Davis

RDT: Jordan Elliott, Khalil Davis

RDE: Nick Bosa, Sam Okuayinonu

WLB: De’Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters

MLB: Fred Warner, Curtis Robinson

SLB: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Tatum Bethune

LCB: Charvarius Ward, Darrell Luter Jr.

RCB: Isaac Yiadom, Renardo Green

NB: Deommodore Lenoir, Rock Ya-Sin

FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum

SS: Talanoa Hufanga, Tayler Hawkins Special Teams

K: Jake Moody

P: Mitch Wishnowsky

LS: Taybor Pepper

KR/PR: Jacob Cowing (IR), Ronnie Moore, Junior Bergen