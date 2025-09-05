San Francisco depth chart: Christian McCaffrey calf injury puts Week 1 status in doubt
San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was limited in practice on Thursday due to a calf issue. Full San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart.
The San Francisco 49ers will kick off their 2025 NFL season on the road against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks in a Week 1 showdown at Lumen Field on Sunday.
A key storyline ahead of Sunday’s game is the health status of star running back Christian McCaffrey, who appeared on the injury report for the first time this week. According to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter, McCaffrey was limited in practice on Thursday due to a calf issue. His availability for the season opener remains uncertain.
If McCaffrey is unable to play, Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to take over as the starting running back. Robinson, traded from the Washington Commanders during the offseason, is currently listed as McCaffrey’s primary backup. Behind him, Isaac Guerendo and Cody James would likely compete for additional snaps, while fullback Kyle Juszczyk could see an expanded role in a hybrid RB/FB capacity.
Full San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart
QB: Brock Purdy, Brandon Allen, Joshua Dobbs
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., Isaac Guerendo, Cody James, Kyle Juszczyk (FB)
WR: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk (PUP), Demarcus Robinson (suspended), Jacob Cowing (IR), Jordan Watkins, Russell Gage, Ronnie Moore, Junior Bergen
TE: George Kittle, Eric Saubert, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis
LT: Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore
LG: Aaron Banks, Ben Bartch
C: Jake Brendel, Nick Zakelj
RG: Dominick Puni, Spencer Burford
RT: Colton McKivitz, Brandon Parker Defense
LDE: Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Beal Jr.
LDT: Maliek Collins, Kalia Davis
RDT: Jordan Elliott, Khalil Davis
RDE: Nick Bosa, Sam Okuayinonu
WLB: De’Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters
MLB: Fred Warner, Curtis Robinson
SLB: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Tatum Bethune
LCB: Charvarius Ward, Darrell Luter Jr.
RCB: Isaac Yiadom, Renardo Green
NB: Deommodore Lenoir, Rock Ya-Sin
FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum
SS: Talanoa Hufanga, Tayler Hawkins Special Teams
K: Jake Moody
P: Mitch Wishnowsky
LS: Taybor Pepper
KR/PR: Jacob Cowing (IR), Ronnie Moore, Junior Bergen