Sean McDermott's net worth and salary: How much did the former Bills head coach make?

The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on January 19 following the team's playoff loss.

After Buffalo's 33–30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round on Saturday, the team severed its contract with McDermott. A Super Bowl appearance was not the result of regular-season consistency, postseason qualification, and a strong defensive reputation.

In light of these events, here are McDermott's contract details and salary information.

Read more: Who could replace Sean McDermott as Bills head coach? 5 potential candidates

Sean McDermott's contract, salary details and net worth McDermott joined the Buffalo Bills in 2017 alongside general manager Brandon Beane. The tandem was responsible for reshaping the franchise, snapping an 18-year playoff drought.

By June 2023, McDermott had signed a contract extension that kept him under contract through the 2027 season, with an annual salary in the ballpark of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This positioned McDermott among the league's higher-paid coaches. Now, with McDermott being fired early, the Bills will probably owe him a $16 million payout to fulfil the contract.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McDermott's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. His net worth encompasses his coaching income and his years of prior work as an NFL assistant for the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read more: Who is Sean McDermott’s wife? All on his family, kids after Buffalo Bills firing

McDermott's impact on the Bills The Buffalo Bills have advanced to eight postseasons (out of nine) since McDermott joined the organisation in 2017, and they are now among the best teams in the league.

McDermott and Beane's addition to the team in a leadership position has added several titles under the Bills' name.

The duo led the Bills to multiple AFC East titles and deep playoff runs. They also made the Bills one of the most balanced teams in football.

While Beane's roster-building, which included the drafting and extension of players like Josh Allen, Matt Milano, and Ed Oliver, appeared to keep Buffalo's championship window open, McDermott continued to rely on a defense that has been among the best in the league under his direction.

However, Saturday's loss has led to the fall from grace for McDermott. The loss to the Broncos was a major factor in the Bills' decision to let go of McDermott, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

She wrote in an X post, “Leadership felt a change was necessary after coming up short of the Super Bowl yet again.”

Beane, however, remains with the team and is appointed to lead the search for a new head coach for the Bills.