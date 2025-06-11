Shaq knows who'll win OKC vs Pacers NBA Finals Game 3; reveals surprising pick

After two games of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City, everything has gone pretty much how you’d expect. Just like in their three previous playoff series, the Pacers pulled off another wild comeback in Game 1, sealed by a last-second shot from Tyrese Haliburton. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on NBA TV when asked who he thinks will win Game 3.

Then in Game 2, the Thunder looked like the team they’ve been all season—tough on defense. They held the Pacers to just 107 points. That’s a bad sign for Indiana, which is now 0-5 when it doesn’t score at least 110.

The series now shifts to Indiana for Game 3 on Wednesday, and the Pacers will try to break another bad pattern. So far in these playoffs, they’re 0-3 in Game 3s.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on NBA TV when asked who he thinks will win Game 3. He didn’t hesitate: "I am picking the Pacers," he said. Shaq thinks Indiana’s role players—who he likes to call “the others”—will step up at home. He also doubts Oklahoma City’s bench players who played great in Game 2, like Alex Caruso and Andrew Wiggins, will have another big night.

"The others for OKC played well. Now we have a series," O’Neal said.

"I am always big on the others. I always talk about my four championships, but I would never have four without the likes of Big Shot Bob (Horry), Rick Fox, Brian Shaw, Devean George and my favorite other, Mike Penberthy. The others play well at home so I am going to go with Indiana. They’re confident. And when an underdog gets confident, you gotta kill them. .. I am guaranteeing you on the plane, they’re saying, ‘OK, OK, I can’t let Caruso get 20. I can’t let Wiggins get 18.’ That’s all they’re saying, not, ‘Aw, we’ve got to make adjustments.’ That’s what they’re saying."

Game 3 tips off Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.