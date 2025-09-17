‘Simulated…’: Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole faces backlash for lap dancing with Chris Brown on stage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made headlines when they announced their engagement last month after two years of seeing each other. Due to the fame they both hold, the heat is bound to turn to their previous partners, time to time. Recently, one of Travis’s long-time exes, Kayla Nicole, found herself at the harsh edge of public scrutiny when a video of her grinding with singer Chris Brown surfaced. Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole (L) and Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift.(File Photos)

"Chris Brown dancing with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole on stage at his show. Many fans are claiming Kelce made the right decision by getting engaged to Taylor Swift.” NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted on his official social media handle, sharing the video.

The internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the viral moment.

“People are upset with Kayla but ignore Taylor's immodest, provocative clothing, which makes her look like a 1920s harlot. Selective morality,” a fan opined.

“Ironically, when Travis went from dating a social media influencer to literally the most famous woman in the world, the amount of relationship drama he got to deal with actually decreased - funny how that works lol,” a fan wrote.

“Hell yea he made the right decision Taylor Swift over this chick what is she like a poor model or something ? Bahahahahhahah Kelce made the right choice Taylor would never do something so TRASHYYYYY. Smart man Kelce is,” a fan shared.

“That is not dancing. That is simulated sexual intercourse. They should get a room and just do it for real,” a fan felt.

“Looks like she doesn't mind the choking. Now if she likes getting punched in the face they are a match made in heaven,” a fan alleged.

Kayla and Travis’s Relationship

Nicole and Kelce first started seeing each other in 2017. The pair went through a rough patch in 2020 before officially calling it quits in 2022. The exact reason for their breakup is still unknown. Although she has been relatively silent from commenting on her former beau’s engagement publicly, fans continue to speculate and stir tension online.

The Chiefs are scheduled to take on the New York Giants in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21).

By Stuti Gupta