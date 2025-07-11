Texas Super Kings vs MI New York: MLC 2025 Qualifier 2 live streaming, TV schedule and weather update

The Texas Super Kings and MI New York face each other in the high-stakes Qualifier 2 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) on Friday, July 11. The match will take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Texas Super Kings will face MI New York in Qualifier 2 of MLC(Unsplash)

This comes after New Zealand pacer Trent Boult turned hero, both with the bat and ball, as he guided MI New York to a dramatic victory by two wickets against San Francisco Unicorns in a rain-affected MLC eliminator on Thursday.

Prior to this, the rains played spoilsport during the Qualifier 1 match of the league between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings. The game was later abandoned without a ball being bowled, while superior position on the points table in the group stage helped Washington Freedom qualify as the first finalists of MLC season this year.

The Texas Super Kings will now take on MI New York in Qualifier 2 and the winner will get to face Washington Freedom in the final match of the tournament on Sunday, July 13.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York: Team members

According to ESPN, the MI New York includes Nicholas Pooran (captain), Sunny Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock, Ehsan Adil, Kunwarjeet Singh, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Monank Patel, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Tajinder Singh and Rushil Ugarkar.

On the other hand, Texas Super Kings has Faf du Plessis (captain), Nandre Burger, Devon Conway, Donovan Ferreira, Akeal Hosein, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Noor Ahmad, Smit Patel, Shubham Ranjane, Calvin Savage, Joshua Tromp, Stephen Wiig and Zia-ul-Haq.

Players to watch out for

Faf du Plessis is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament, having made 409 runs in 10 matches at an average of 51.13. He remains closely followed by Monank Patel, who has made 401 runs in 11 matches at an average of 36.45.

In terms of bowling, Texas Super Kings' Adam Milne would be looking forward to reaching the top of the table after bagging 14 wickets in just six matches at an average of 8.5. Currently, he is placed third, only behind Xavier Bartlett (18) and Haris Rauf (17).

Pitch report

The pitch at the Grand Prairie Stadium has witnessed several high-scoring, with teams managing to cross the 200-run mark.

Going by the trend, batters are expected to dominate the game.

Head-to-head record

As per ESPN, the Texas Super Kings have won four of their last five games against MI New York, while the remaining one match was abandoned.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York: Where to watch?

Fans can catch Friday's game live on NBC Sports Bay Area and live stream the match via Willow TV or Fubo.

Weather prediction

The weather in Texas is expected to remain partly cloudy, with chances of rain.

FAQs

Where can I watch Texas Super Kings vs MI New York?

The match will be held on Friday, July 11 (local time). In the US, fans can watch it on NBC Sports Bay Area as well as via Willow TV or Fubo.

Who is the owner of MI New York?

MI New York is owned by Indiawin Sports, which is behind Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Who owns the Texas Super Kings?

It is co-owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket, Ross Perot Jr and Anurag Jain.