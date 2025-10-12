Tucson weather: When will Arizona vs. BYU game start after rain delay?

The football game between the BYU Cougars and Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson was delayed just before the start of the second quarter due to a lightning strike in the area. Quincy Craig #24 of the Arizona Wildcats rushes the football ahead of Tanner Wall #28 of the BYU Cougars during the first quarter of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Tucson, Arizona.(Getty Images via AFP)

The weather delay officially began at 6:52 p.m. Mountain Time, with an initial pause of at least 30 minutes. Fans were asked to evacuate the stadium after the first quarter.

However, at 7:25 p.m., the University of Arizona reported another lightning strike, resetting the delay clock for an additional 30 minutes.

Fans have since been allowed to return to their seats. The game is expected to resume shortly, pending no further weather interruptions.

Reactions

The weather delay during Saturday’s matchup between BYU and Arizona sparked plenty of reaction online.

One person wrote on X, "Turned on the BYU game and I see weather delay. When you say "we will fight, day or night, rain or snow" it should mean something smdh."

Another added, "30 minute “weather delay” at UofA vs BYU football game in Tucson. I remember playing in the rain with lots of mud growing up. Rain delay just seems ridiculous."

A third person commented, "Weather delay in Tucson. Let's just call the game. BYU wins."

Another person wrote, "Listen to that crowd! Honestly wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a pro-BYU crowd after the delay. Anyone coming from out of town won’t want to leave and Arizona fans will go home to get out of the rain."

Also Read: Why was 'Star-Spangled Banner' met with jeers at WWE's Crown Jewel in Australia?

Game recap at time of delay

BYU held a 14–7 lead when the game was paused. Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier opened the scoring with a 75-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 28-yard rushing score from LJ Martin. Arizona responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Noah Fifita to Kris Hutson.

The Cougars are aiming to open the season 6–0 for the second consecutive year and the seventh time in program history.